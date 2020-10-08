YARDLEY BOROUGH >> The Yardley Borough Council on Oct. 6 voted unanimously to allow the Yardley Farmers Market to extend its use of Buttonwood Park into December.
The outdoor market, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through November 21, will be allowed to use the park on Saturday, Dec. 5 and again on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The market has traditionally moved inside the Yardley Friends Meeting beginning in December. This year, however, it won’t be holding its winter market due to COVID-19 restrictions.
According to borough manager Paula Johnson, market organizers are planning a Holiday Market for Dec. 19 and will be extending an invitation to borough businesses to participate.
Borough resident Susan Taylor also suggested that the market consider extending its invitation to the town’s nonprofit organizations, which have had a tremendously challenging fundraising year due to the pandemic.
“I know the Yardley Historical Association has had few opportunities to interact with the public. That could be a great opportunity,” she said, noting that the association is planning two holiday open houses in December at the Old Library by Lake Afton featuring its annual model train display.
In a related motion, council voted unanimously to allow a vendor to roast chestnuts using a small propane oven and to sell them at the farmers market. Park rules prohibit cooking and grilling of any kind in Buttonwood Park.
Johnson also announced the receipt of a $500 donation from the farmers market, which will be deposited into the borough’s recreation fund to help with the upkeep of Buttonwood Park. “That was a very nice thing that they did for us,” she said.
In other borough news, Johnson reported that a “pop-up” toy store will be opening its doors on East Afton Avenue from October to December for the holiday season.
The storefront will be rented by a borough resident and will feature high end toys. “I think this is a great thing for our town. It goes along with the chestnuts,” she said.
The council also briefly discussed the idea of developing a town logo to assist in branding and marketing its vibrant and growing downtown.
The idea, proposed by resident Pete Guidotti, is under review by council’s Community and Economic Development committee chaired by John McCann and its Community Outreach committee chaired by Uri Feiner.
Feiner also announced a volunteer opening on the borough’s Human Relations Council.
“I want to encourage members of the public who have any interest at all in being part of the borough in any way to make yourselves known to us because there are continuous openings and possibilities,” said Feiner. “It can be a lot of fun and you can have a say and some influence over what happens here.”
In other action, council gave Kayden’s Korner permission to hang a banner over South Main Street and 15 smaller banners on the town’s lamp posts in remembrance of Kayden Mancuso and what would have been her 10th birthday (Kay’s Day) on October 15th.
Kayden, a beautiful little girl who loved unicorns, excelled at sports, created her own make-up instructional videos and attended Edgewood Elementary, was senselessly killed on August 6, 2018 by her biological father during a court-ordered, unsupervised visit.
The court required the visit after a year-long custody dispute and despite evidence of the killer’s past abusive behavior. She was just seven years old when her young life was cut short.
Following her death, family, friends and supporters joined state lawmakers in pressing for the passage of Kayden’s Law, which would better protect children from parents with documented histories of abusive behavior. The bill is currently pending before the state Senate.
Family and friends also formed Kayden’s Korner Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the protection of children innocently involved in domestic custody challenges.
The mission of Kayden’s Korner is to affect judicial reform of the family court system through the education of government to the signs of domestic abuse, shine a light on the impact of mental illness and lobby government to make the health and safety of children the singular concern of the court system.