YARDLEY-MAKEFIELD >> Two big community events are poised to make a comeback this year after being cancelled in 2020 by the coronavirus.
The Yardley Borough Council at its April 6 meeting, approved special event applications for the Yardley-Makefield Memorial Day Parade on May 31 and for Yardley Harvest Day on Saturday, September 18.
The Yardley-Makefield Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to step off this year on Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day).
According to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6393 Commander Russ Davidson, the Bucks County Department of Health and the Yardley Borough Council have given their approval to hold the parade. And barring any changes at the state or federal levels regarding pandemic restrictions, the event is a go.
The observance will begin at dawn as veterans offer rifle salutes and sound Taps at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, St. Ignatius Cemetery, Slate Hill Cemetery and at the veteran’s memorial at Yardley Borough Hall.
At 9 a.m. a brief Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Veterans Monument at East Afton and Delaware avenues with a guest speaker, the laying of a wreath, rifle salutes and the playing of Taps.
The annual Yardley-Makefield Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. from the Maplevale section of Lower Makefield.
The parade, led by veterans carrying the American flag and featuring community groups, politicians, Scouts, military vehicles and emergency responders, will then march south on Main Street through downtown Yardley before concluding at American Legion Post 317 just south of the railroad bridge.
The parade is organized by Yardley-Makefield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6393 and American Legion Post 317. It is held to honor the memory of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefields of history.
Looking ahead to the late summer, Yardley’s 54th Harvest Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on East College Avenue, South Bell Avenue, a portion of Canal Street and at FitzGerald Field.
Harvest Day is one of the area’s premier craft fairs, featuring crafters selling a variety of handmade items; food vendors; community organizations; and live family entertainment. The event attracts as many as 15,000 attendees, which includes both area residents and visitors.
The Yardley Harvest Day Committee announced the return of the festival with the following announcement posted on its Facebook page.
“Join us in sunny Yardley Borough to enjoy unique crafts and items, find out more about local businesses, and experience yummy food and great entertainment - all in one place! Visit www.YardleyHarvestDay.com to stay up-to-date with all things Harvest Day!”