YARDLEY BOROUGH >> In a move to balance public safety with the First Amendment right to protest, the Yardley Borough Council on Oct 20 voted 5 to 1 to adopt an amendment to the borough’s ordinance governing public assembly and procession.
Councilwoman Kimberly Segal-Morris introduced the motion, which would require individuals and organizations to obtain a permit and provide proof of insurance prior to events that would impact streets and sidewalks and require additional police presence.
Under the amendment, modeled after an ordinance in place in New Hope, the deadline to obtain a free permit would be three weeks prior to a procession planned on a state highway, two weeks in advance for an event planned on a borough street and one week in advance for an event that would impede pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk.
“The intent here is to balance First Amendment rights and the rights of people to peacefully protest or any other type of expressive activity and to give the borough the means to protect health, safety and welfare of its residents,” explained borough solicitor Bucky Closser.
Anyone who violates the ordinance would be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.
The advanced notice would allow the borough “to strike a balance where we have a conversation before these events occur,” said Councilman Uri Feiner, who asked if other boroughs with a similar ordinance in place have had success.
Chief Joseph Kelly said Morrisville Borough was able to invoke its ordinance and as a result potential big crowds were redirected to safer places.
“We’re not trying to squash anyone’s First Amendment rights. We respect the entire Constitution. We’re sworn to uphold it. But we’re also sworn to protect,” said Kelly. “And sometimes we have to protect people from themselves ... FitzGerald Field is underutilized and big. And that would be safe. You can protest there to your heart’s content. But we can’t have 1,000 people entering into a state highway all at once and have any expectation that we can protect them or the motorists or the pedestrians.
“If the permit is granted by council that’s great, too. At least we have three weeks notice,” said the Chief. “We were left scurrying over the summer with two days or three days notice that 1,000 people were coming to the borough with a police department of 14.”
Since March, three protests have taken place in the borough. One of the protests, said Chief Kelly, drew about 50 protesters on both sides of the street. That protest did not block the sidewalks and was not publicly advertised. The other two were publicly advertised and drew large crowds creating public safety issues.
Under the amended ordinance, the smaller protest would not have been required to secure a permit while the other two would have needed permits, said the chief.
“What we are saying here is, ‘No, you can’t have protests in which we, as a borough, are cornered that you’re going to get hit by a car and killed,’” said Council Vice President Caroline Thompson, who personally took part in two of the protests over the summer. “That is, for me, why I’m supportive of this.”
Councilman John McCann cast the only vote against the ordinance, calling it too broad and arguing that it gives the borough too much discretion.
“This puts an unreasonable restraint on people’s ability to express opinions in a public forum,” said McCann. “Having three weeks to put in requests and also to have an umbrella policy, I do think that is a little bit onerous. I do like the the fact that there is an appeals process in which you can ask to have it overturned. But quite frankly, I just don’t see the need.
“It could stifle people,” he continued. “If there’s a pressing issue in society, it’s important to hear. It seems overly broad in terms of the scope of protest and it could also impact other events in Yardley.”
Feiner thanked McCann for his perspective and called the decision “a tough one for me, personally because I agree with pretty much everything you said. It’s part of our Constitution. People have the right to express themselves.”
With that said, Feiner called the ordinance “pretty well written. It mentions the Constitution. It talks about how to obtain the permit and if they can’t get insurance because they don’t have the financial means, they don’t have to have it ... To me, it doesn’t seem to be blocking anybody’s ability to express themselves. It’s kind of urging them to do it in cooperation with the borough, which is the whole point.
“I don’t like the idea of limiting public assembling, but I don’t think we’re doing that. We’re just trying to create a situation where we have coordination,” he said.
Earlier this month, when the ordinance was first introduced, resident Susan Taylor called the amendment “reactionary. In that respect, you are all masochists because you are going to receive a lot of grief for this,” she warned. “People will have their say.“
Taylor also questioned the requirement to have insurance, arguing that a group of young people brought together through social media may not have the means to obtain insurance. “It’s just not sensical. It’s saying no we don’t want it.”