LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Garden of Reflection is boasting a brand new rubberized walkway that has dramatically improved handicapped accessibility at the 9/11 memorial on Woodside Road.
Installed last week by a team of 15 to 20 workers, the revitalized pathway encircles the garden memorial and its twin fountains and winds its way through the Oak Garden.
Michigan-based Pourus Pave donated the installation of the 11,000 square feet of walkway, including labor and materials totaling about $120,000.
“We rocked it yesterday. Our previous record was 6,000 square feet. Yesterday we did 8,400. It was a big day,” said Porous Pave founder and President Dave Ouwinga.
In August, students from the Bucks County Technical High School prepared the site for the work, excavating what little was left of the original red crushed stone pathway that had eroded over the years.
“I think it looks great,” said Ouwinga. “It’s got a shine to it now, but after a month that shine goes away. It looks more natural with more of a mat finish. Once things settle in it looks natural. That’s what we like.
“This is the biggest donation we’ve ever done. It’s such a good cause. This is a phenomenal memorial,” said Ouwinga. “We got some of our vendors to help offset the cost. And provided a bunch of guys to help. They were key in helping us pull this off.”
The eco-friendly, permeable paving material used by Porous Pave is made out of recycled truck tires and stone aggragate chips.
“It’s entirely permeable,” said Ouwinga. “You can take a five gallon bucket of water and dump it on there and it won’t even spread three feet. It just goes right through. It doesn’t create any runoff. Well have zero runoff on these paths compared to asphalt, concrete or another hard surface. That’s a big benefit.
“Another thing that’s really huge is the fact that it’s rubber. It will flex. With concrete you always see cracks. This being rubber you can come back here year after year and you won’t see any cracks. You might have a divot, but no cracks,” said Ouwinga.
Since the company was founded, it has recycled more than 15 million pounds of rubber, keeping it out of the landfills.
Jim Daulerio, the Porous Paving representatuve for the Philadelphia area, was also in hand for the installation. So were about 15 to 20 guys from Aquarius Supply, all of whom donated their time.
Several of the workers had previously worked for Brickman Landscaping, which installed some of the original trees at the garden and remembered being at the garden and doing the work.
“We are so grateful for everything you guys have done to make this happen,” Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney told Daulerio, who stopped by the garden to inspect the progress. “And it’s great to see it done. It is fantastic.”
Not long after its installation was complete, visitors were already enjoying the newly-paved walkways, which can now be used for wheelchairs and strollers.
“I know everyone’s going to love this,” said 9/11 widow Ellen Saracini, who couldn’t say enough about Porous Pave, its donation and its work to install the new pavement.
“We are so excited this has been brought back to what it was 15 years ago,” said Saracini. “Over the years there’s been a deterioration of the walkways and surfaces. This donation helps bring it back to where we can now offer our community this wonderful peaceful place to walk and to gather, to sit on a bench and enjoy what this is supposed to be, a place where you can honor and remember those we lost.”
The upgraded walkway is part of broader garden revitalization project in advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed close to 3,000.
“We still have a lot more work to do, including some plantings, redefining certain areas, maintaining the benches and other projects,” said Saracini. “It’s a living memorial and living memorials need care. They need upkeep.
“That’s why the endowment fund is so important,” she said. “One of our goals for the 20th anniversary is to fully fundthe endowment and have it ready so we can make sure the maintenance is kept up and it doesn’t become a taxpayer expense.”
When the Remembrance Fund is fully funded, earnings generated will provide for the ongoing operation and maintenance of TheGarden without touching the principal balance. This will ensure that future generations are able to experience the powerful, moving and beautiful memorial.
To contribute to the endowment fund, visit 9-11memorialgarden.org.