YARDLEY BOROUGH >> T. Foster & Co. has unveiled a new jewelry collection - The Together Series - to put some sparkle back into a year that has otherwise lost its luster.
“‘The Together Series’ celebrates our sense of family, love and support,” said store owner and designer Tim Foster. “During the last three months we worked diligently on a new design idea and aimed to create something that would give back and be very meaningful to local folks.”
Designed by Tim and Suzanne Foster and crafted in 18K white or yellow gold, the flowing designs are set with precious gemstones such as diamonds, emeralds, sapphires or rubies. The stones are fairly sourced and each piece is made locally by craftsmen and women. And the patented designs are each signed by T.Foster & Co.
“There is a delicate textual quality to these new pieces, design motifs in gold are clustered along with colored gemstones and diamonds to convey a feeling of coming together,” said Tim. “These are designs to be worn everyday and be celebrated, these are special pieces and will quickly become her favorite pieces to wear. There is something that speaks to the heart with this collection. See for yourself.”
Featuring four individual designs - harmony, unity, tranquility and serenity - the collection is further meant to define the impact made when people come together to help those unable to help themselves, said the Fosters.
“We wanted to create something that expresses love, family and togetherness, which is what everyone is kind of feeling. Family and friends have really come together. And we wanted to express that mood that’s in our communities. That’s why all these designs have a circular pattern and little elements of them that come together.”
Foster said he studied French silk patterns from the 18th Century to develop the little motifs that are a part of each piece. It’s also at a price point that’s affordable for many people, said Tim.
The collection is easily customized with more than 40 different options, available in either pendants or earrings, bracelets and rings.
“We had two months where we weren’t allowed to open. And Tim was very busy being creative. He came up with this collection that’s wearable, comfortable and outstanding and that reminds you of this time that we’re going through,” said Suzanne. “But at the same time it benefits other people as well. The whole idea was to make it a give back to the community.”
Fifteen percent of the purchase price of each piece of jewelry in the collection will be donated to two local charities - The Ivins Outreach Center in Morrisville and St. Mary Medical Center in Middletown Township. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 for these two charities. We feel that’s realistic,” said Tim.
Established in 1973, St. Mary Medical Center is guided by its Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and commitment to the underserved.
“At St. Mary Medical Center, our mission is to serve together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities,” said Jim Green, Vice President & CDO, Office of Philanthropy
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “To do this, we need our community support to help us heal and keep healthy every person who needs us. In these trying times we rely on your support now more than ever, and we have truly felt your care.
“We are very grateful for the generous support of Suzanne & Tim Foster at T. Foster & Co. Just like their beautiful Together Collection, we are all in this together,” said Green.
The Ivins Outreach Center (IOC) is a community-based non-profit charitable organization that has been mobilizing aid to youth, families, and older adults in crisis in Morrisville and surrounding communities since 2003.
Ivins strives every day to improve the quality of life for those within its neighboring communities with opportunities to be healthy, confident, connected, and secure, regardless of age, income, or background.
In response to COVID 19, the IOC changed how it assists area seniors, vulnerable adults, and families.
“Our priority is to keep those we serve safe. We are continuing to arrange transportation for Staying Put Members’ essential medical appointments," said Executive Director Darletta Berry-Johnson. "Staying Put Members and 310 other area seniors and vulnerable adults are receiving grocery deliveries, hot meals, pharmacy pick-ups, and well check phone calls weekly. Our volunteers deliver food boxes each week to 60 area families identified by local school districts as in need of assistance.
“We have not done this alone," said Berry-Johnson. "There are so many to thank. Food and monetary donations have come from all over Bucks County and New Jersey. But most of all we thank our amazing Angel Team of 85 volunteers. We are honored to be recognized for our work by T. Foster & Company Fine Jewelry Design, who will be donating, through May of 2021, a percentage from sales of their new ‘The Together Collection.’ ‘The Together Collection’ really defines the impact made when people come together to help those unable to help themselves.”
Since 1982, the Fosters have been designing and crafting heirloom-quality jewelry in gold and platinum, using only the finest materials. A special division is solely devoted to purchasing gold, platinum, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls. Their focus is on providing their clients with outstanding value and the utmost quality.
For more information on The Together Series, visit tfosterjewelers.com or call 215-493-6100. The store is located at 7 West Afton Avenue, Yardley 19067.