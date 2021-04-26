YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Thanks to a pair of grants from the state, the second phase and part of the third and final phase of the North Main Street sidewalk project will be moving forward this year.
At the April 21 borough meeting, Council President David Bria officially announced the receipt of a grant for $312,147 for the second phase of the project.
Awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the intermodal grant will fund the construction of approximately 1,200 linear feet of concrete sidewalk along the east side of North Main Street, extending the walkway from the Brock Creek bridge to the Mary Yardley Footbridge access. The project will also include related stormwater and pedestrian facility improvements.
Two days later, State Senator Steve Santarsiero and State Rep. Perry Warren announced a second intermodal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the project, this one for $95,000.
The grant will be used to design the third and final phase of the sidewalk project from the Mary Yardley Bridge access to the borough line at McKinley Avenue.
“Yardley Borough is home to many restaurants and businesses right along North Main Street. Construction of the sidewalk in this area will help residents access these shops, helping our local economy continue to grow and thrive,” said Santarsiero.
Warren added, “Senator Santarsiero and I have advocated for these grants, as they represent the state’s commitment to partner with community leaders on pedestrian and cyclist access and safety and the corresponding recreational and economic benefits to our communities.”
Bids for the second phase of the sidewalk project could be let as early as May with groundbreaking for the project expected in June at the earliest or sometime in July.
“We are definitely pushing through and getting that done this year,” confirmed Councilman Matt Ross, who chairs the borough’s public works committee.
The awarding of the second grant, added Ross, gives the borough a “decent chance” of getting the third and final phase done by next summer.
In other action at the meeting, council approved a special permit application for the annual Carry the Load Rally to be held on Wednesday, May 5 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Veterans Monument at Delaware and East Afton Avenues across from the Yardley Inn.
Mayor Chris Harding is spearheading the event to welcome and show support for “Carry the Load” as its 2,100 mile East Coast Memorial Relay passes through Bucks County on its way from West Point, New York to Dallas, Texas.
The relay is held to raise awareness of the true meaning of Memorial Day and to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by the nation’s heroes — active and military veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, rescue personnel and their families.
The public is invited to attend the Welcome Rally as the Carry the Load Relay passes through Yardley Borough. There will be speakers, special guests and photo opportunities with the walkers.
And once again, a team of walkers from Yardley Borough will be joining the Carry The Load Relay as they make their way from Washington Crossing to Philadelphia (approximately 60 miles).
To register as a participant, visit carrytheload.org and click on Memorial May Events.
In other news at the meeting, Councilman Matt Curtin acknowledged the passing of longtime borough resident “and good friend” Dave Bowker.
“Dave is my neighbor and someone I have known for over 25 years. I grew up with his son and have been privileged to live next to Dave and Sandy for the past eight years,” said Curtin. “He lived in the borough for 55 years. He and Sandy were active in the community, involved with traffic calming measures on North Main Street. He personally was very involved with the Friends of Lake Afton. I wanted to extend condolences publicly because of his service and history with the borough.”
Resident John Bachalis also announced the passing of another longtime resident, Barbara Hughes, at the age of 97. “She was a very wonderful person,” he said.
Hughes worked as a secretary for the State of New Jersey before becoming a full-time homemaker in Yardley where she raised a son and a daughter with her late husband, Frank. Barbara was an avid reader and a devoted member of St. Ignatius Parish.