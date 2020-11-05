LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lower Makefield Township Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) is organizing its second large tree planting in two years that not only benefits the environment, but also brings the community together through volunteerism.
On Saturday, Nov. 7 100 volunteers will assist in the planting of 108 trees and shrubs at Patterson Farm. The planting will improve water quality of the adjacent waterway along with its embankments. Waterway embankment stabilization will mitigate possible erosion.
There are also many other benefits to the planting, including improving the amphibian habitat and improving water quality downstream from the project. This area is a tributary to Buck Creek.
The EAC has been working on this project for several years, just last year they organized a similar planting at the Stoddart/Caiola Sports Complex located on Edgewood Rd. with just 40 volunteers who planted 123 trees and shrubs in one day. This year with COVID-19 the committee and township feared that it would not be able to complete the project, but with some creative thinking and health safety protocols the EAC will be able to finish the project.
Volunteers will come together from many different areas of the community, from Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to local churches and youth groups and elected officials.
The EAC is an all-volunteer advisory committee that reports to the Township Board of Supervisors serving Lower Makefield. It’s goal is to advise and educate on matters dealing with the protection, conservation, management, promotion and use of natural resources located within Lower Makefield.
Patterson Farm is a 243-acre township-owned property serving as a key entrance to the township located between I-295 and Mirror Lake Road. In 1998 Lower Makefield paid $7.2 million to purchase the land as open space from Tom and Alice Patterson. A year later a farmland preservation easement was granted on 71 acres of the site.
In October 2016 the Lower Makefield Board of Supervisors voted to grant an agricultural conservation easement to the county on roughly 106.5 acres of the farm. The total amount of Patterson Farm property that is deeded to the county now totals 177 acres.
Other areas of Patterson Farm include the 5.6-acre Satterthwaite House property and adjoining barn and the historic Janney-Brown House and surrounding barns and property.
This is just one of many ways the township is working to include the community and volunteers. The community will see many more opportunities for volunteerism in the future. If you are interested in learning more about future projects follow the Lower Makefield Township Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LowerMakefieldTownship or sign up for email blasts https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/yud7We9