LOWER MAKEFIELD >> World War II veteran Ed Torres walked through his garage door Saturday evening to big birthday surprise.
Gathered on his driveway were about 50 family members, friends and neighbors who spontaneously broke into a chorus of “Happy Birthday to You” as the stunned veteran emerged into the sunlight.
Torres, a member of what journalist Tom Brokaw called “the Greatest Generation,” smiled broadly as he walked out of his garage to the gathering of familiar faces.
As Torres fought back the tears, American flags waved through the air and Martin and Delores Danielson from VFW Post 6393 held up a large red, white and blue sign wishing him a happy birthday.
“Utterly fantastic,” he said of the surprise front yard celebration. “I can’t believe this many people would come out to honor an old man turning 95 years old. It’s unbelievable.”
State Rep. Perry Warren presented Torres with a special citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives signed by Warren and Speaker of the House, Bryan Cutler. It recognizes him for serving his country with “honor and distinction” and congratulates him on “the momentous occasion” of his 95th birthday.
Torres, who turned 95 on Friday, March 12, was born in 1926 in New York City near the George Washington Bridge when Calvin Coolidge was President of the United States and just two years shy of the 1929 Stock Market crash that swept the nation into the Great Depression.
Growing up in New York City, Torres was drafted at the age of 18 into the U.S. Army and entered the service in 1944 just days after graduating from high school.
The year before, in 1943, his only brother, Joseph, a navigator with the Army Air Corps, was killed in Italy along with his crew. The crew’s remains are buried together in a mass grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
As a member of the 84th Infantry Division in Europe, Ed Torres fought across the battlefields of Belgium and eastern Germany against the Nazi war machine from November 1944 to early March 1945 during the Battle of the Bulge.
The division took Geilenkirchen, Germany, as part of the larger offensive in the Roer Valley, north of Aachen before pushing forward to take Beeck and Lindern in the face of heavy enemy resistance. After a short rest, the Division returned to the fight, taking Wurm and Mullendorf, in mid-December, before moving to Belgium to help stem the German winter offensive.
Battling in snow, sleet, and rain, the Division threw off German attacks, recaptured Verdenne in late December, took Beffe and Devantave in early January 1945 and seized Laroche. By January 16, the Bulge had been reduced.
Torres carried an M1 rifle and grenades. "You're always afraid ... You had casualties that went before us. There was constantly danger. Shelling. Mine fields. Mortar fire.
"We kept going for days. You're on the go 24 hours a day. You very rarely sleep - maybe two to three hours a day. That's it," he recalled to a reporter.
Before his unit reached the Rhine River, Torres was injured in battle, struck in the leg by a piece of shrapnel. He sustained nerve damage to his leg, hearing loss in both ears and three of his toes were paralyzed.
"I got as far as the Rhine and was wounded," he told a reporter. "We were zeroed in by mortar fire," Torres explained. "We had a squadron of 12." Some died. Some were wounded. It was March 4, 1945.
He had prayed early on that if he got wounded, he hoped it would be in his ankle. Indeed, mortar fragments went through his ankle. He calls it his “million dollar wound” because he was able to return home alive and pretty much in one piece.
During the Battle of the Bulge, American forces suffered
89,500 causalities, including killed, wounded, missing and captured. The battle claimed 733 tanks and 1,000 aircraft.
For his injury, Torres received the Purple Heart. And for his bravery and service, he received the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, the Victory Medal, the European Theater of Operations Medal and the Occupation Medal for fighting in Germany.
After the war, Torres returned home. He attended Rider College on the GI Bill earning a bachelor of commerce degree in 1950 from the college of business administration.
He went to work for the US Steel Fairless Work where he was an accountant for 34 years until his retirement. After that, he worked as a sales clerk with the Liquor Control Board until 2001.
He married his wife, Catherine, a Trenton native on January 26, 1952, and had three children, Ed Torres who lives in Michigan and two daughters, Donna Torres and Lora Torres-Warner, who live locally in Bucks County. In 2022 the couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
The family lived in Levittown for 11 years before moving to Lower Makefield in 1964 where Ed took an active role with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6393 serving as its bugler for many years at Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies in Yardley Borough and Lower Makefield.
Torres seldom misses a Memorial Day or Veterans Day observance or parade. He is among the few World War II Veterans still alive to share their experiences with the world.
Around the neighborhood, daughter Donna said her father has become known informally as the “Mayor of Brookstone,” always riding around the streets on his motorized cart.
“He’s a very gentle man. He’s very pleasant, very sensitive and extremely sentimental,” said Donna. “He’s good hearted, very quiet and good with advice. And he loves to tell his jokes,” she said.
So what’s his secret to a long life?
“A good wife and a beautiful wife who takes care of me all of the time,” he says without hesitation. “I also survived the war and had a good education. And I have a family who loves and takes care of me.”
As for his birthday wish, that hasn’t changed over the years. “Good will toward mankind and peace on earth,” he says.