YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Former councilman Uri Feiner was appointed to Yardley Borough Council in a unanimous 6-0 vote on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11.
Feiner, who previously served a four-year term on council from 2014 to 2017, is an entrepreneur and consultant in the health and wellness education field. He lives on North Main Street with his wife, the former Poet Laureate of Buck County, and their two young boys.
“I am honored to return to council and look forward to being of service to the community,” Feiner said on Tuesday following the council vote.
Feiner’s appointment is for a two-year term, which expires at the end of 2021.
Besides Feiner, five other applicants were interviewed for the position: Matthew Curtin, an investment banker; Dan Mohn, a technology professional who previously served on council from 2004-2007; Dawn Perlmutter, whose background is in academia and currently works as a consultant for law enforcement agencies; George Weremijenko, a restaurant and franchise owner; and Victoria Czechowski, a start-up founder with a background in consumer healthcare marketing.
“It’s a testament to this community that we had so many qualified applicants interview for the position,” said Council President David Bria. “Ultimately, Feiner’s recent experience on council made him the best choice to hit the ground running.”
Feiner will take the oath of office at the next council meeting on Tuesday, February 18th at 7:30PM.