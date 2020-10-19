YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Yardley’s picturesque Lake Afton received some tender loving care on Saturday thanks to a record turnout of volunteers.
Under a beautiful autumn sky, more than 30 volunteers spent a successful four hours pulling weeds, raking leaves, trimming back overgrown and removing fallen branches in and around the Old Library by Lake Afton.
The fall cleanup was organized by the Friends of Lake Afton (FOLA), a grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining one of the community’s natural gems.
“The community has really come out today to beautify our picturesque lake,” said FOLA’s President Michelle Sharer who was documenting the effort for the lake’s FaceBook page. “It’s good to see people taking the time to help. Today really shows to me how much people love this lake and love coming here. It’s exciting to see this many people come out to help.”
Sharer said the west side of the Old Library had gotten out of control this year with weeds overtaking the ornamental plantings and encroaching on the narrow pathways.
“This is really going to make the banks here much easier to navigate,” she said. “This is awesome because this is a big task. Not only did we have awful hot weather, but a lot of torrential downpours and a lot of rain which made all this growth get out of control. If we didn’t have our cleanup this would be completely overgrown.”
Overseeing the work was Dave Bowker, who is continuing a family tradition of giving back to the lake. For many years, his parents, Sandy and Dave Bowker, took an active part in the Friends of Lake Afton and were regular volunteers at the annual lake cleanups.
On Saturday, Bowker was directing projects and assigning tasks, including heavy pruning and landscaping.
“We have an unbelievable crew here today,” said Bowker. “It’s definitely a record in the number of young people we have this year, which is very good to see. And it’s a record in new face turnout. It makes me feel good - like people want to be part of the community.
“It also means everything to the lake because it shows that the community cares,” he continued. “You don’t want to see it overgrown. People won’t want to use it, volunteer to help or make a donation if it’s all overgrown and unsightly. People need to see it’s being kept up.”
Watching all the activity from three-quarters of the way across the lake were two turtles who found a section of fallen tree sitting just above the water line to sun themselves.
“That’s from a big tree that fell. A piece of it is now sticking up out of the lake and it’s given life,” said Sharer. “There’s all kinds of turtles on it. Sometimes you can see a heron standing on it. It’s good to see that it’s still taking care of our little creatures,” said Sharer.
Using a Bobcat, Bowker helped with the planting of a Chanticleer Pear Tree near the St. Andrew’s Church parking lot. It was another highlight of the lake cleanup day.
The ornamental tree, which will grow to about 25 to 35 feet tall, will blossom with a profusion of flowers in the spring and produce pea-sized to half-inch fruit in the fall. The flowers will feed bees and other insects, and the fruits will persist on the tree into winter to feed birds and other wildlife.
The tree was anonymously donated to the Friends of Lake Afton in memory of a loved one, according to Sharer.
This year has brought record use to the lake from people looking for an outdoor escape from the pandemic.
“There’s been a lot of traffic here,” said Sharer who lives across the lake from the Old Library. “People are coming here to fish. Some people come alone. Some bring the kids. I see people coming with lunch or snacks. I see people come and meet each other. And I see others enjoying a book while relaxing on a bench. It’s really nice and it warms my heart that people felt they had a place to go.”
While the lake has seen a substantial increase in use this year, the Friends of Lake Afton have struggled, like all nonprofits, from a lack of fundraising activities and opportunities. For example, they have not been able to hold its boat rentals this year or sell its gifts and souvenirs.
Fortunately, said Sharer, the organization has received several “amazing” donations this year, including more than $1,000 from one of its newest board members, Sandi Brady, who asked that this year friends and family make a donation to FOLA in lieu of a birthday present.
Donations in support of the lake can be mailed to the Friends of Lake Afton, P.O. Box 529, Yardley 19067 or be made through PayPal on the FOLA website, www.LakeAfton.org