PENNSBURY >> Three special events, including a flyover, will play out today (June 10) to mark what would have been Pennsbury High School's Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Falcon Field.
The celebration is organized by faculty, staff and administrators at PHS, with financial support from the PHS PTO and Student Council.
The day begins with the delivery of gift bags containing a few surprise items and special messaging. They will be hand-delivered to each senior's home before noon.
In the afternoon, a plane with a customized banner will be flying over the entire Pennsbury School District (Tullytown, Falls, Yardley, Lower Makefield) from 1 to 3 p.m The plane will be displaying a special message as it criss-crosses its way over the four municipalities.
And in the evening at 6 p.m. a special, pre-taped broadcast is planned on the Pennsbury Cable TV Channel (Comcast 28 and Verizon 42) to honor the seniors and to mark the date.
Plans are still taking shape for a live Commencement ceremony that administrators hope to host at Falcon Field later in July. More details will be forthcoming.