YARDLEY BOROUGH >> "The Way We Were," a display of 33 old photographs taken of downtown Yardley Borough in the early 1900s, is coming to town.
It will make its debut in Buttonwood Park on Saturday, June 20 while the Yardley Farmers' Market is underway from 9 a.m. to noon.
Following the debut, each image will move to the location where it was originally photographed, so that passersby can enjoy a "then and now" experience.
The outdoor exhibit is being sponsored by two local non-profit organizations, the Yardley Historical Association and Experience Yardley, to encourage people to visit downtown and further explore its rich and colorful past. It will be on display until August 2.
The Yardley Historical Association is responsible for the preservation of the iconic Old Library by Lake Afton and maintains a collection of materials, including maps, photographs, newspapers, letters, deeds, and ephemera, related to the Yardley area.
Experience Yardley, producers of Music on Main, 2nd Saturdays, Yardley Restaurant Week, and Canal-O-Ween engages in creating and managing community events and placemaking projects that showoff the Borough’s charm, natural assets, and vibrant downtown.