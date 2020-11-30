LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Lightbridge Academy broke ground on November 20 for its first early learning center in Bucks County and its ninth in Pennsylvania.
The freestanding, 11,600 square foot facility is being built on Big Oak Road next to Margiotti & Kroll Pediatrics and across from the Regency at Yardley and is scheduled to open in April 2021.
“This is going to be a state-of-the-art prototype,” said founder Guy Falzarano, of the new facility, which will serve children from infancy through the age of nine and 10.
The corporate-owned and operated center will house nine classrooms and a large multi-purpose room and will have a licensed capacity of between 150 and 160 children with a staff of 35, including nine lead teachers, teaching assistants, a director and an assistant director.
The building will be equipped with the latest in technology, including its popular Parent View, which allows parents to remotely see what their children are doing anytime throughout the day.
“It gives parents peace of mind,” said Falzarano. “It’s the hardest thing to do to put your child in the care of strangers. If we can take away some of that anxiety, we try to do that. We’ve been offering this service since 1998 when we started it with dial-up. Now it’s all streaming video. It’s all broadband so it’s good quality.”
The facility also will boast an e-communications system in which teachers can take photos via an iPAD throughout the course of the day documenting children as they reach certain milestones in their development. They then include the photos in a portfolio accessible to parents via an app.
Other building features include a face recognition entry system and BenQ interactive flat panels that bring the outside world into the classroom.
And to address COVID-19 concerns, the building will be equipped with a robust heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that includes a state-of-the-art Microcon air filtration system that is constantly scrubbing the air, sanitizing surfaces and killing mold, viruses and bacteria.
“It’s the safest air you can breathe,” said Falzarano. “And we’re the only childcare provider in the country that has this technology right now.”
In addition, the facility will boast a new playground design with synthetic turf and with sprinklers built into the ground for water play.
The facility will be accentuated with a muted color scheme and a wood grain floor, giving it a more homey feeling. “We want it to look like home and feel very comfortable and very family-like.”
Walls will also be heavily insulated to soundproof one classroom from another. And there’s also a bonding room for moms to breastfeed their children.
But Lightbridge is not just about its technology, bricks and mortar. It’s also about its “Culture of Care,” which sets it apart from its competitors.
“They can copy our technology, our color schemes and our furniture, but it’s very, very hard to copy a culture,” said Falzarano. “When you walk into one of our centers you can feel it.”
At the heart of Lightbridge’s “Culture of Care” are its parents, children, staff, owners/operators and the community who come together as a family to create a trusted “Circle of Care.”
“When we look at those stakeholders - our Circle of Care - we don’t look at one being more important than the other,” said Falzarano. “When you treat everyone equally you pay attention to all of the stakeholders. We grow together. We develop together. And we bring all of our stakeholders up together.”
Another key component of its Circle of Care are its core values, each of which are based on a letter in the word, “Children.”
“C means we care deeply with every genuine interaction,” said Falzarano. “H is for creating a happy environment. I is for integrity. L is for lead by example. D is for delivering great customer service. R is for building relationships. E is for excellence and an attitude of continuous improvement. And N is for nurturing.”l
“We also follow the Disney model of customer experience,” said Falzarano. “Anyone who has ever been to Disney knows what I’m talking about. It’s just a special place in the way their employees interact with each other and their clientele. When we combine that level of customer experience with our core values, we create a culture that’s very hard to replicate.”
Following a career with Bell Atlantic, Falzarano partnered with his wife, Julie, to found the Rainbow Academy in 1997 in Iselin, New Jersey.
In 2014, a decision was made to change its name to Lightbridge Academy to avoid any confusion in the marketplace. Five years later, in 2019, Lightbridge was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500.
Today Lightbridge operates 53 childcare centers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Virginia with plans to expand to Maryland, Florida and Tennessee in 2021.
“By the end of next year we expect to have 70 centers and by the end of 2022 we expect to be in the mid 80s,” said Falzarano.
For more information about Lightbridge Academy, including how to schedule a virtual tour, visit LightbridgeAcademy.com.