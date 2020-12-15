YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Thanks to a generous donation of 20,000 masks from The Spearhead Group, Inc., Yardley Borough restaurants, first responders and essential workers now have an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.
The continued surge in coronavirus cases and its impact on the community prompted The Spearhead Group, a woman-owned consumer packaging firm headquartered in the Yardley Grist Mill, to create the masks, the same ubiquitous blue disposable masks that have become everyday accessories when entering businesses and healthcare facilities.
"We have been fortunate since our launch and during the pandemic to have such a supportive community, that we want to give back with the wish that our friends and neighbors remain safe and healthy into the New Year,' said Heather Fritzsche, co-founder and CEO of The Spearhead Group.
When the call went out from the Yardley-based company to help distribute the masks to the community President David Appelbaum and Experience Yardley, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marketing the Yardley experience, stepped in to help make it happen.
“We heard their plea and we responded immediately not only because our mission is to enrich the lives of Yardley residents,” Heather DiPrato, Experience Yardley’s Vice President explained, “but also so we can make a huge impact on public safety and health with this donation. Residents and visitors of Yardley can feel confident that business owners are doing what they can to make it a safe place to visit.”
Experience Yardley is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to producing events such as Music on Main, Canal-o-Ween, and Yardley Restaurant Week and placemaking projects including the newly dedicated Greetings From Yardley mural that is instrumental in marketing the Borough as a destination town to increase economic impact. Spearhead was a major patron of the mural.
Robert Catalano, co-founder, and president of The Spearhead Group, commended healthcare personnel, first responders, and other essential workers for their efforts.
“We have these masks available and if they don’t get in the hands of those who need them most, then we have failed our friends and neighbors. We live in Yardley; we work in Yardley and we believe in giving back” he said.
“This thoughtful donation will increase safety for our officers, staff, and visitors,” shared the Yardley Borough Police Department on its Facebook page.
And Jim Verelli, owner of Verrelli’s Yardley Pizza, whose establishment has struggled, like other local restaurants, throughout the pandemic, said the generous gesture touched him and his staff.
“To some, this was just a box of masks, but to be able to offer them to both my employees and customers who may have forgotten to wear one when entering the store, it’s really one less thing I have had to worry about during this really difficult year,” he said.
The Spearhead Group’s office and Innovation design center are located at the Grist Mill at 10 N. Main St. Experience Yardley’s headquarters are located at 49 S. Main Street at the Commonplace Reader bookstore.
Businesses and public safety organizations distributing the masks include: the Yardley Borough Police Department, Burritos Restaurant, Verrelli’s Yardley Pizza, Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Captn’ Chucky’s Crab Cake Co., La La Lobster, Pretty Bird Coffee/Kwai Tori Sushi, Red House, Vault Brewing Company, Continental Tavern, Franco's Tomato Pies, Landolfi's Cafe & Deli, Vault Tap Room, Trattoria Rosa Bianca, Mil-Lee's Luv-Inn, Vince’s Pizza & Restaurant, Canal Street Grille, The Yardley General/The Cellar, Commonplace Reader, Bagel Train, Yardley Borough Hall, Yardley-Makefield Fire Co. Station 0 (South Main Street) and Station 80 (Woodside) and the Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit,