LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Artis Senior Living of Yardley will celebrate its first anniversary by hosting an open house on Thursday, August 5 from 3 to 5 pm. at 765 Stony Hill Road, Yardley 19067.
The public is invited to join Artis for catered appetizers, piano music by George Sinclair and a tour of the township’s newest senior living option. Reservations are required by calling 267-393-4454.
The facility, which opened its doors at the height of the pandemic on Stony Hill Road in the Edgewood Village section of the township, is solely dedicated to memory care and is open to anyone diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or dementia, including its most common type, Alzheimer’s Disease.
Everything about Artis is done with memory care in mind from its bricks and mortar facility, intentionally designed to promote safety and independence, to its living plans, activities, daily life and its overall resident-centered approach to care.
The facility itself is anchored by a main building that houses a “town center,” which includes a dining room, an activity room with big screen TV, an art studio, a wellness hub, a nurse’s office, a beauty parlor and an outdoor patio
Extending out from the main building are four 16-unit residential “neighborhoods” designed in locally- themed décor, including Victorian, stone and brick and each with a local name like Washington Crossing, Pennsbury Manor and Yardley Station.
Each neighborhood has its own outdoor patio, dining area and lounge area.
“We offer a wonderful quality of life here for people who are living with memory impairments,” said Cheryl Harris, the senior director of marketing at Artis. “It’s not an easy thing to place a family member, but in a lot of ways it becomes a gift because there is so much open to them here.”
One of the goals of memory care is to help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s or dementia by fostering a senior’s ability to feel purpose, a sense of satisfaction and enjoyment on a daily basis. For instance, a community may engage residents with brain fitness exercises and memory games, and provide specialty food programs that aid fighting the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
In addition to its complete focus on memory care, Artis boasts a resident-centered approach to caring, according to Harris.
With the cooperation of family members, Artis develops a personal profile on each resident that serves as a guideline incorporating their likes and their interests into their daily activities.
“We’re coming in as the second act in this family’s life. So we really rely on the family to get to know the resident really well,” said Betsy Szamboti, the director of community relations.
Each day begins with exercises “to get the blood pumping and to keep them moving.” Their day may also include some sports, including volleyball and bowling, which helps trigger muscle memory.
There’s also plenty of arts and crafts activities and discussion groups to keep their minds active and engaged.
“We have a schedule, but it’s very loose,” explained Szamboti. “Everything is resident-driven. If they want to do something else we change course. If it’s a beautiful day and they want to be outside, we go outside.”
“We have a lot to offer in terms of our life enrichment program so we tend to attract people at an earlier stage who benefit from the security here, but also have a lot of life in them and can really benefit from the programs we offer like our discussion groups, art projects and even volunteering for the greater community,” said Harris.
Residents recently made dog biscuits for a local animal shelter, assembled snack bags for the kids at Kindercare and gave back through the Bucks County Opportunity Council.
“We have a couple residents who are artists and we’re planning to take them out to the Grounds for Sculpture. In that way we are looking at the uniqueness of each resident,” said Harris. “We will always do these little outings that will speak to each resident.”
“The whole idea is to keep them engaged with the community and to give them a feeling of purpose,” said Szamboti.
Residents also are encouraged to contribute to the betterment of their own community through opportunities like regular Town Hall meetings or the chance to weigh in on the dining menu through its “Time to Dish” sessions.
“When it seems like the disease speaks louder than the individual, we give them back their voice,” said Harris.
When the pandemic begins to wane, Szamboti said Artis will be reaching out to local organizations like the Artists of Yardley and the Martha Washington Garden Club for partnership activities.
“Once we open up we can bring all these people in to do things with residents and for our residents to go out to the Artist of Yardley to see a show,” said Szamboti. “There are all these beautiful thing we can do right here in town. We are so blessed to be here.”
Artis also invests in its communities, employing a full-time social worker in each of its facilities whose job it is to make sure every thing is going well for each resident, that they are acclimating nicely and that they are socially doing well. They also serve as a point person for the families.
“That’s a key component of what makes things work so well here,” said Harris.
Weaving through everything that’s done at the senior living facility is what’s known as “The Artis Way,” a set of guiding principles for the staff.
Chief on its list is the ability for residents to have a voice. Next is respecting and maintaining relationships and treasuring each person’s uniqueness. Also vital to the mission are integrity, success and recognition.
“We try to set up our residents for success every day,” said Szamboti.
Based in Virginia and King of Prussia, Artis Senior Living has more than 20 communities operating in 11 states, and many more in various stages of development throughout the United States. Most Artis communities are dedicated to caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias.
For more information about Artis Senior Living of Yardley and to reserve for the August 5 open house, visit TheArtisWay.com/YardleyEvents or call 267-393-4454.