LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The AOY Art Center wants to encourage and support the public's creativity during this period of quarantine and is making a variety of free art resources available to the community.
Most notably, in recognition of the healing power of the arts in all its forms, AOY Art Center encourages the community to share its art creations on a new Facebook page: "The Art of Our Times." It is open for artists of all ages!
The “Art of Our Times” page is open to the community to post the art they are creating during this period of COVID-19.
"Art has always been a reflection of our lives and emotions and this will give the community a space to express those feelings,” said Bette Sovinee, coordinator. “We look forward to seeing your art,” she continued, “and sharing a conversation about Life Today.”
Some artwork may be selected to appear in the Art of Our Times gallery at aoyartcenter.org. Images (jpeg) can also be emailed to coordinator@theaoyartcenter.org for posting and should include a brief description of medium.
Included on the Art of Our Times you will find a list of Online Resources for Artists and for those who appreciate the Arts.
Like most organizations, AOY has moved much content online to continue to provide support for artists and the community. For parents seeking new arts projects for their children, AOY offers creative art activities on its KIDS PAGE (which can be found at aoyartcenter.org).
Kristen McMahon Roba, the AOY's summer camp director, has been sharing some fun activities that are easily done at home. Some include video storytelling to accompany the activity. Watch for weekly updates.
Additionally, with the cancellation of spring classes and workshops, AOY is offering its first online course: “The Basics of Digital Photography” with photographer Kristen Russo. This six-week course, running May 13 to June 17, will guide students through the mysteries of the camera and how to take great photos. Register at aoyartcenter.org.
The creative works continue at AOY Art Center with art challenges online. Some members have participated in the "Recreations of Famous Paintings" as part of the Getty Museum initiative and these can be viewed by going to the Artists of Yardley main Facebook page.