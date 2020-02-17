YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Hundreds of people took part in the second annual Yardley Chocolate Crawl sponsored by Visit Bucks County and Commonplace Reader Yardley, as part of its #LoveYardley-themed 2nd Saturday event on Feb. 8.
Among the highlights of the day was a Chocolate Crawl raffle for three baskets packed with prizes and worth more than $1,100.
The baskets, created by Ye Olde Yardley Florist, were presented to the winners just before Valentine’s Day by Liz Young, the owner of Commonplace Reader Yardley and an Experience Yardley board member.
The baskets came with chocolate (of course), gift certificates and cards, goodies, and other fabulous and generous prizes donated by Commonplace Reader Yardley, Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar, Appletini Photography, Ye Olde Yardley Florist, Yardley General/The Cellar, Vault Brewing Co., Burritos Yardley, Pretty Bird Coffee, Continental Tavern, Cramer Bakery, Experience Yardley, The Hemp Oil Store, Giana Rose Couture, Yardley Historical Association, Witt Pilates, YogaLove, Express Nails, Canal Street Grille, Pure Eco-wellness Salon & Spa, Vault Taproom, Firehouse Cycles and Remedy Personal Training.
The Grand Prize Winner was Nicolette Boyd, a Pottstown history teacher, who visited several businesses during the Chocolate Crawl, but filled out her winning ticket at the Yardley Historical Association's Book Swap event held at the Old Library.
There were also two Runner Up prize winners: Megan Watza, of Lower Makefield, who filled out her winning ticket at Commonplace Reader Yardley , and to Reed Markowitz, a Yardley Borough resident, often seen biking all over town who filled his entry out at Pretty Bird Coffee.
“We congratulate the winners of the Chocolate Crawl contest, and hope that everyone who came out had a great time on a sunny February day in downtown Yardley,” Liz Young, owner of the Commonplace Reader, Experience Yardley Board Secretary, and lifelong Lower Makefield resident shared. “Each year we try to make the event better, adding more prizes, and of course more chocolate. We were happy to be a sponsor and participant, and to host ShopRite of Yardley for chocolate hummus tasting this year. It was a ‘sweet’ event!”
During the Chocolate Crawl, participants were be able to sample chocolate items of various kinds and order special chocolate desserts and drinks, work off their sweets in fitness classes, take advantage of wellness services, pick up chocolatey baked goods and holistic products, participate in chocolate-themed kids activities or workshops about love or newborn photography, go swap and purchase books, listen to live music and take advantage of an array of specials in 24 different downtown businesses and organizations.
Other participants in the Chocolate Crawl 2nd Staturdy event included: Bizzaro Chiropractic, Ship and Print, Landolfi's Deli Yardley, ShopRite of Yardley, and The Spa on Main.
For more information about 2nd Saturday and other activities in Yardley throughout the year. visit experienceyardley.com.