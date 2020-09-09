FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Police are investigating a shooting that took place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the intersection of North Olds Boulevard and East Lincoln Highway.
The victim was struck in the neck and taken to a hospital in Trenton, N.J., and then transferred to a hospital in Philadelphia. He is listed in critical condition.
Witnesses at the scene directed police to the suspected shooter's vehicle. Occupants of that vehicle were detained and interviewed, but it was determined they had nothing to do with the incident and were released.
"We had reports of a possible suspect, light skinned black male, thin, no shirt black pants seen running from the scene." police said. "Residents later called and informed police that a man fitting that description was running through yards in the Fairless Hills area. The subject asked to use a phone at one home."
K-9 units and a helicopter from the New Jersey State Police were used during the search, but police were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect may have discarded a handgun. Police urge anyone who might find the gun to call 911.
Police are also asking anyone who may have security cameras facing N. Olds Blvd. or anyone wishing to provide information about the case to contact Detective Dennis O’Connell at (215) 949-9100 X 416 or d.oconnell@fallstwp.com
Chief Whitney thanked Bucks County Detectives and the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad, New Jersey State Police air patrol, fire police and PENNDOT for their assistance. He also thanked residents who sheltered in place while police were investigating.