LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A dazzling fireworks show lit up the sky over Shady Brook Farm on Friday night as part of its Summer unWINEd Concert Series.
Originally scheduled for July 3, the show was postponed to July 16 due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Despite the postponement, thousands showed up for the evening show as a colorful display of pyrotechnics lit up the sky.
Volunteers with the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company were on the scene in case they were needed.
The unWINED Concert Series continues every Friday night through August 27, concluding with a Saturday night concert and fireworks show on Sept. 4.
The cost of Friday night concerts is $10. The cost of the Sept. 4 concert and fireworks show is $15. To order tickets, visit ShadyBrookFarm.com.
Shady Brook Farm is located on Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township.