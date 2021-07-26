LOWER MAKEFIELD >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero delivered a $60,000 check to the Lower Makefield Police Department on July 20 for the purchase of a crime scene/accident investigation vehicle.
“This is a very important piece of equipment that we’re going to be purchasing,” said Chief Ken Coluzzi. “This vehicle is going to contain some very high tech, specialized equipment that can be used on major crimes, such as homicides, robberies, burglaries, and serious and fatal accidents.
“This is going to be a great help to our detectives, but most of all it’s going to provide a benefit to all the residents of Lower Makefield Township in addition to the residents of Bucks County because this will be a shared vehicle. Even though it’s a Lower Makefield’s vehicle, every police department will have access to it on a need basis.”
Right now, equipment is stored in various locations, requiring valuable time to be spent on a crime scene or accident investigation making extra trips to police headquarters for the needed equipment.
The vehicle will also come equipped with portable lighting to light up a scene. The department currently depends upon the fire company to provide lighting at a scene.
“At major accident scene we will have our own specialized vehicle where we can get out immediately on these scenes. Time is of the essence when you’re recovering evidence, like weather conditions. It’s a very important vehicle.”
The grant will fund the entire purchase price of the vehicle requiring no outlay of local taxpayer dollars.
The township has bid the vehicle out via CoSTARS, a municipal bidding service, but Coluzzi said it could be a while until the township takes delivery due to a backlog of orders.
“We understand that it is back ordered. We don’t know an exact date of when we will have it, but we are hoping as soon as possible,” said the chief.
Santarsiero helped secure the grant through the state’s Keystone Communities Program.
“We have, from time to time, grant opportunities for the district, whether it’s for local governments, schools or private entities. When this one became available we reached out to see if there was a need here in Lower Makefield.
“When I was a township supervisor, when the police department needed a vehicle or new officers, it was something I supported. Keeping the community safe has always been a priority for me. Lower Makefield is a large municipality with about 33,000 people. Eighteen square mikes is a lot of land to cover. These types of things make sense where we can help the police do their job to keep us safe. And this is what grants like this are intended for to have a positive impact on the community.”