YARDLEY BOROUGH >> St. Andrew's Episcopal Church invites the community to attend a number of online events this week from a virtual parish supper to contemplative prayer, to yoga and poetry.
If you have a hard time using Facebook or Zoom, the church can help and teach you. Please just email John Boccanfuso at john@standrews-yardley.org.
"Our community is still here," said the Rev. Hilary Greer. "We are gathering in new ways. We are serving others. And we will get through this together."
- Sunday, March 22 at 4pm – Megan Sutker leads Holding Space from her Facebook page. Holding Space is a gathering for those experiencing major life transitions, grief, and loss. So we’re all eligible! The link to her page is: https://www.facebook.com/megangbrown123
- Mondays through Fridays at 11am – Daily Devotionals streamed live from our own Megan Brown Sutker’s Facebook page five days a week. Anyone from St. Andrew’s can friend her and be part of the livestream. If you don’t know what that means, refer to our earlier announcement – please get in touch with us so we can help you connect online! The link to her Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/megangbrown123
- Monday, March 23 at 6PM - Parish Dinner around the Virtual Table. Back by popular demand, share a (virtual) dinner with all of your friends from St. Andrew's! See each other’s faces, catch up on the past week, and (virtually) share a meal together, closing with Night Prayer. Click on the link below to join by video, or call the number below if you prefer a low-tech option of simply calling by phone: https://zoom.us/j/191468511. One tap mobile. Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 191468511
- Tuesday, March 24 at 8PM – Yoga for Stiffness and Sleep with Sam Malina. Sam leads us fist through Yin Yoga (supported stretches we hold for longer times that completely relax the muscle and address the source of pain and tightness) followed by Yoga Nidra for Sleep, an easy guided meditation proven to reduce stress in soldiers and trauma patients. https://www.facebook.com/standrewsyardley/
- Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. - Lectio Divina with Carolyn Lyday. Carolyn leads us through this contemplative, easy to follow process of reading scripture together prayerfully to listen for the voice of God as it speaks to us today. Join us on Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/465698850. One tap mobile. +16465588656,,465698850# US (New York). Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 465698850
- Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. – Healing Service BYOB PAJAMA PARTY! Bring Your Own Breakfast! Our regular Healing Eucharist has transitioned online, and we’re as prayerful and playful as ever. Share scripture, prayer, discussion, and to pray for and with one another – all from the comfort of our own jammies! https://zoom.us/j/290284297. One tap mobile. Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 290284297
- Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. - Centering Prayer with Carolyn Lyday. Centering Prayer offers us time to turn ourselves over to God. Carolyn Lyday will lead this contemplative approach to opening our hearts and our wills to the leading of One far greater than ourselves. Join on Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/852975280. Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID: 852975280
- Thursday. March 26 at 12:15 - Live Concert at St. Andrew's. Enjoy our beautiful sanctuary and music from the comfort of your own home! Join us on Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/standrewsyardley/
- Friday, March 27 at Noon – Poetry for Hard Times with Bob Anderson. Poetry is a necessity for human souls experiencing hard times. Zoom into our on-line gathering of poetry fans from 12-1 on Fridays. Listen to poems that have sustained the human spirit and, if you are so moved, read a poem that has sustained you. https://zoom.us/j/622686072. Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID: 622686072
- Friday, March 27 at 4pm – Theological Reflection with Megan Sutker offers an opportunity to gather in a friendly, interactive discussion to examine how our faith speaks to the daily circumstances of our lives, and what it means to be ministers in the world. These gatherings take place on Zoom – please contact Megan for log in information at: megan.g.sutker@gmail.com
- Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. - Centering Prayer with Carolyn Lyday. Centering Prayer offers us time to turn ourselves over to God. Carolyn Lyday will lead this contemplative approach to opening our hearts and our wills to the leading of One far greater than ourselves. Join on Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/852975280. Dial in: 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID: 852975280
"Looking forward to seeing your face and hearing your voice online! And please remember that YOUR CHURCH IS HERE FOR YOU. Please let us know how we can help you," said Rev. Greer..