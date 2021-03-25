FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Snipes Farm Market will be open on Saturday, March 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Big Red Barn.
At the market, customers can meet the farm’s newest vendor, Greg, who custom makes planters, window boxes and birdhouses; shop for the best eggs ever from the farm’s free range, pasture raised, happy chickens; meet Khalid with his microgreens and artwork; and meet Charlotte with Heart of the Moon Herbs.
Available at the market will be lettuce, spinach, pac choi, turnips, cabbage, Swiss chard, eggs, frozen chickens(raised on Snipes Farm), frozen blackberries and blueberries, honey, maple syrup, fruit butters and Mighty Cider Wellness Tonic.
While visiting the farm, the public is asked to wear masks, supervise children and observe social distancing for everyone's safety. The staff at Snipes Farm practices strict CDC protocol for Covid-19.
Snipes Farm and Education Center is located at 890 West Bridge Street, Morrisville 19067.