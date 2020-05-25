FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury Education Foundation (PEF) recently awarded six grants to schools across the Pennsbury School District, totaling nearly $13,000.
The PEF is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations and supports the purpose of improving teaching and learning in Pennsbury through innovative educational initiatives. Grants are awarded through an application process that occurs twice each year.
The following grant recipients were announced by PEF President Annette Young:
Pennwood Middle School Principal Derek Majikas and teacher Adam Pfannenstiel - $1,124.74 was approved to purchase a Pearl malletSTATION bundle.
Charles Boehm Middle School Principal Travis Bloom and teacher Charles Kirk - $3,025 was approved to purchase a Structural Stress Analyzer 1000.
Manor Elementary School Principal Terri Salvucci and teacher Patty Kropp - $1,500 was approved to purchase three Sphero Robots for each elementary school (total 30 robots).
Pennsbury High School West Acting Principal Cherrissa Gibson and teacher Megan Swope - $4,198.05 was approved to purchase a set of 15 AR/VR Chromebook tablets.
Oxford Valley Elementary School Principal Donna Minnigh and librarian Jennifer Dillon - $500 was approved to purchase books related to the District SPARK program.
Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Lisa Follman and teachers Lorraine Brut and Samantha Young - $2,452.62 was approved to purchase yearly subscriptions to “The Mightier Program” for six tablets.
In addition to gathering generous donations from local funding sources and individual donors, the PEF also participates in the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, which awards tax credits to businesses making contributions to the PEF. For more information, visit the following site: https://dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc/