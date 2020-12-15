MORRISVILLE BOROUGH >> Santa arrived right on time again this year in Morrisville at on Sunday, December 6 at the Live Nativity in Morrisville's downtown. Both Santa's visit and the Living Nativity were sponsored by First Baptist Church of Morrisville.
The church has been hosting the event for years as part of Morrisville's Winterfest. Due to Covid-19, there was no concert this year, so everything was moved to an outdoor vacant lot across the street from the church.
Winterfest is usually held the first Saturday of December annually, but was postponed one day this year due to inclement weather.
Many in the community attended the event and the children loved petting or holding the various animals. All enjoyed hot dogs, cookies, and hot chocolate while petting and/or holding the animals. Included in the Live Nativity beside Mary, Joseph, and the Christ Child were a donkey, alpaca, calf, baby goat (one month old), sheep, turkey, chickens, and rabbits.
Some who attended commented that "it is just good to get out and do something traditional for Christmas again with everything that is going on."
First Baptist Church is holding in-person services again as of June with the congregation socially distanced within the auditorium. They have also opened their Fellowship Hall for overflow where some sit and enjoy their coffee while worshipping together with others. Masks are used when entering or exiting or moving about the church.
The Church also FaceBook Live Streams its 9:15 AM worship service each Sunday morning. For the Christmas season they are preaching a series on the Christmas angels, entitled "Touched By An Angel." Each service begins with the lighting of the appropriate Advent Candle. Past worship services can be found on Facebook or at their website: FBCMorrisville.org
First Baptist Church also supports the local community with the Solid Rock Youth Center and the Wee Care Day Care and Early Learning Center. For more information, each of them have their own FaceBook pages and websites.
The church still plans to hold a shortened outdoor in-person community Christmas Eve Candlelight at 7:00 PM at the same spot as the Live Nativity. They say that they are doing this so that "people in the community can still celebrate christmas with some of the special traditions that remind us of our Savior's birth."
First Baptist Church of Morrisville is located at 50 North Pennsylvania Avenue between the canal and Bridge Street. All are welcome to any of their services or events.