MORRISVILLE >> A multi-week project to replace the walkway planks on the Calhoun Street Toll-Supported Bridge is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 14, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today.
The work will involve removal of treated-lumber walkway planks that were installed in 2010 and replacement with composite-decking planks. Commission maintenance forces will carry out the project between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays only, weather permitting. The project is currently expected to continue into October.
The walkway will need to be closed at both ends when the work is taking place. Pedestrians and bicyclists are urged to plan ahead and use the Lower Trenton “Trenton Makes” Bridge as an alternate route across the river when the Calhoun Street Bridge walkway is closed.
Some motorists also could be affected. From time to time, intermittent flagger-controlled alternating single-lane travel will be implemented to allow work crews to unload materials and equipment or to remove old decking.
The seven-span Calhoun Street Bridge connects Trenton, N.J. and Morrisville, PA. The bridge is the Commission’s longest through-truss crossing, with a length of 1,274 feet. The bridge superstructure also is the oldest in the Commission’s system, dating to 1884.
As with any Commission construction or work activity, the scheduled walkway closures are subject to change due to weather, traffic conditions and emergencies.