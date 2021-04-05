LOWER MAKEFIELD >> ShopRite customers in Yardley will recognize some familiar faces on their favorite cereal box when they visit a ShopRite store during April.
Photos of 100 ShopRite associates, including representatives from the Yardley store, appear on limited-edition Cheerios boxes as part of an annual tradition recognizing associates for fighting hunger in the communities where ShopRite stores operate. Their fundraising efforts this year raised $1 million for regional food banks.
To earn a spot on the iconic cereal box, ShopRite associates across stores compete each fall in the annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest, a friendly competition sponsored by ShopRite and General Mills.
With this year’s contest theme,“Ending Hunger Together,” serving as backdrop, ShopRite associates came together during Hunger Action Month in September to collect donations at check-out and in-store in the fight against hunger. The campaign also encourages customers to round their grocery purchases up to the nearest dollar.
Among the winning stores is the ShopRite of Yardley. Store associates Amy Praria of Levittown and Deborah Freiling of Trevose are featured on the box, which was unveiled at an in-store ceremony, in recognition of their fundraising efforts to support regional food banks.
“This past year we saw food banks working overtime as more families found themselves facing food insecurity during the pandemic," said Rob Zuehlke, ShopRite’s manager of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We’re proud to be able to support these regional food banks in the Feeding America network and extend a sincere thank you to our hardworking associates and generous customers who sustain this annual contest and make a difference in our communities.”
ShopRite and General Mills recognize the 45 top fundraising ShopRite stores. These winning stores then select two ShopRite associates to be featured on the Cheerios box. The customized cereal boxes, sold exclusively at ShopRite, are unveiled at in-store celebrations during March and April. Each winning store also receives prize money ($3,000 for the top five stores, and $500 for the remaining winning stores) that is donated to local food pantries chosen by the respective store teams. A total of 100 associates are featured this year on the limited-edition cereal boxes as well as online, at ShopRite’s EssentialThanks.com website.