LOWER MAKEFIELD >> In the throes of a long, hot summer, a place in the shade is hard to come by at the inclusive Secret Garden playground at Memorial Park.
But that’s about to change for the better thanks to a Lower Makefield teenager and his Eagle Scout project.
Sam Wang, a member of Troop 10, has received the go ahead from the township’s Parks and Recreation Board to move forward with his project to build a shade sail at the popular play area off of Woodside Road.
And the good news for users of the popular park, it should be in place for the 2021 summer season.
“Shade sails are a type of covering that can comfortably protect you when it’s very sunny and during light rain,” Wang told the Recreation Board. “It will make it a little more comfortable for parents to watch their kids while they are using the playground and survive the heat of summer.”
Made out of a high density polyethylene fabric, shade sails block up to 90 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. In addition, the sail is angled in a way that not only provides the optimal amount of shade, but allows rain to runoff without collecting or pooling on top.
Wang will be building a 10 foot by 10 foot sail held up by four steel or wood poles at a location inside the garden yet to be determined.
Wang, an 11th grader at Pennsbury High School, said he will he spending the months of January and February finalizing the details of the project.
The month of March will be devoted to fundraising for the project, which is estimated to cost about $1,000, including the shade sail, four poles and the concrete needed to anchor the poles in place.
“I don’t think it will be possible to begin building in April, but hopefully I can start thinking about beginning the project,” said Wang, adding that his ultimate goal is to complete the project by the end of May.
During construction, at a minimum, the area where work is being done will need to be closed off, said Parks and Recreation Director Monica Tierney. “But if it’s going to be dangerous to have people running around there, if we can’t keep people out, we may need to close the park.”
Fundraising efforts will include creating a GoFundMe page, planning at least two public car washes, potentially partnering with the township’s Disability Advisory Board on a project and personal contributions from himself and his parents.
Potential sites under consideration for the sail include above the mushroom table at the entrance to the park, in the middle of the park where a tree once stood and near the slide
The board left the final location and design of the sail to be worked out by Wang and Tierney.
Several board members did raise concern over the poles that will support the sail and whether they could become a hazard for kids running around the park.
“I think we have to consciously consider the various safety aspects here,” said one board member. “There might be padding that could be wrapped around the poles.”
Tierney said they did discuss that issue. “To be honest, all the playground equipment is exposed and out there. And we’d have to pad everything,” she said.
To ease the board’s concerns, Tierney said she would reach out to the its insurer and talk with the risk manager who inspects the playground regarding the location of the sail.
Following the board’s vote to approve Wang’s project, chairman Douglass Krauss commended Wang on his presentation and thanked him “for this wonderful opportunity. We look forward to seeing it come to completion and we’ll be out there enjoying some shade at the Secret Garden.”
According to Tierney, the users of the park and the township’s Disability Advisory Board have long been asking for shade at the Secret Garden.
“There’s a lot of momentum from the Disability Advisory Board to get shade out there. They have been asking me for a long time. I know they are very excited by any type of project and have been hoping a Scout would pick this up. This will be a welcome addition,” she said.
When the project is complete, Wang will turn over the shade sail to the township, which would then assume future maintenance of the structure.