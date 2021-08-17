LOWER MAKEFIELD >> A new 9-11 Never Forget pin is now on sale as a benefit for the Garden of Reflection, Pennsylvania’s official 9-11 memorial in Bucks County.
The Remembering 9-11 20 Years Later pin, designed by Steven Singer Jewelers in conjunction with The Garden of Reflection and Michael Smerconish, is being sold locally for $10 each at all McCaffrey’s Food Stores.
The pin can also be purchased at the Garden of Reflection booth at Lower Makefield’s Community Day on Saturday, August 28 beginning at 12 pm at Community Park on Edgewood Road.
Orders can also be placed through the Garden of Reflection website, www.9-11memorialgarden.org.
This is the last year the 9-11 Never Forget Pin will be sold and the only time that the commemorative 20th year pin will be available.
Steven Singer designs and manufactures the pins, handles all orders and shipping on his own dime. He then donates the entire $10 pin sale to The Garden of Reflection Remembrance Fund endowment.
“That’s why we say, ‘We LOVE Stephen Singer,’” said 9-11 family member Ellen Saracini. “The 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection is thankful to Steven Singer, to Michael Smerconish and to you for your continued support of the Garden.”
Proceeds benefit the “Remembrance Fund” endowment, which will preserve the 9-11 Garden of Reflection Memorial in perpetuity so future generations will have a place to remember and honor those taken that day.