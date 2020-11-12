FALSINGTON >> Against the backdrop of a recently restored World War I statue, local officials, military veterans, and spectators gathered in the heart of Fallsington to salute those who served their country, particularly those from the World War I era.
The brief ceremony was held at the sight of Falls Township’s Doughboy statue, which honors WWI veterans. The Falls Township Board of Supervisors this year hired a conservation company to breathe new life into the limestone statue. The company thoroughly cleaned the statue and pedestal, strengthened the stone, repaired a crack, and recreated a missing barrel on the rifle stock. The brick walkway and low wall was also be steam-cleaned to reduce soiling and biological growth.
Falls Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said the board is committed to its restoration efforts, noting that preservation is planned for the historic Three Arches home in 2021.
“We have a rich history in Falls Township,” Dence said. “It’s our duty and obligation to preserve our history.”
Historic Fallsington Executive Director Kimberly Boice provided a thank-a-vet kit to those in attendance. She offered “sincere and heartfelt gratitude” for veterans’ service and noted that more than 4.7 million served in WWI.
“Some returned home,” Boice told the small crowd gathered at the statue. “Others did not. All bore the scars and marks of their service.”
Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, who lives in Falls and previously served on the board of supervisors, noted that the statue has been situated in the center of Fallsington for almost 100 years.
Harvie noted that more than 110,000 American lives were lost in WWI.
“It was a horrendous war,” Harvie said, adding that efforts are made to “protect peace abroad.”
State Rep. John Galloway (140th district) thanked the Falls Supervisors for “recognizing what this statue is and what it represents.”
“We’re not tearing down statues,” Galloway said. “We’re not here to denigrate our history. We’re here to celebrate our history.”
Representatives of American Legion Post 834 and its Honor Guard fired three rounds and played “Taps” to conclude the ceremony.