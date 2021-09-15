HARRISBURG >> The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) will hold a late-September telephonic hearing to gather public input on the proposed acquisition of the Lower Makefield Township wastewater system, located in Bucks County, by Aqua Pennsylvania.
The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23 with the telephonic hearing beginning at 6 p.m. PUC Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey A. Watson will preside over the hearing.
Anyone who wishes to testify at the telephonic public input hearing is asked to pre-register by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21. If you do not pre-register, you may not be able to testify.
Participants may pre-register by email or by phone. Interested parties can pre-register for the hearing by emailing Judge Watson’s legal assistant, Nick Miskanic, at nmiskanic@pa.gov and Daniela Alban, at dalban@pa.gov – or – by calling Judge Watson’s office at 412-565-3550 – and providing the following information in your email or telephone message: First and last name, the date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify, the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing and if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.
Individuals will testify in the order in which they pre-register.
Anyone who requires an interpreter is asked to pre-register as soon as possible so every reasonable effort can be made to have one present for the hearing.
The AT&T Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired is 1.800.654.5988
Anyone who requires assistance pre-registering to testify, may have someone register for you, but they will need to provide all the information listed above. Additionally, if more than one person in your household would like to testify, one person may pre-register for other individuals in the same household, but we will need the information for each individual who will be testifying.
For those who do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing, contact Judge Watson’s office by email at nmiskanic@pa.gov and dalban@pa.gov – or phone at 412-565-3550 – and provide name and the hearing you want to listen to so adequate caller capacity on the conference call can be arranged to accommodate all callers.
The PUC offers the following tips on how to participate in a public input hearing, including:
- Prepare what you are going to say beforehand. Even though it is not required, you may want to write out your statement, which can be read.
- Any formal testimony that is offered during the hearing will become part of the record on which the PUC will issue its final decision.
- Understand that parties in the case may want to ask you a question to clarify something you said.
