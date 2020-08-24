FAIRLESS HILLS >> Playa Bowls, the Jersey Shore's original Acai Bowl shop, will be celebrating the opening of its 11th Pennsylvania location, Playa Bowls Fairless Hills, on Saturday, August 29.
The store is operated in partnership with local entrepreneurs Bronwyn and Mike Bergen, who also operate the Village at Newtown location. Playa Bowls Fairless Hills is located at 110 Lincoln Highway, Fairless Hills, 19030.
In celebration of the opening, Playa Bowls Fairless Hills will be giving out free bowls to the first 50 customers, and concert t-shirts to the first 100 customers in a socially distanced line on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
The new Fairless Hills location will be Playa Bowls' 97th store nationwide.
The 1900 square foot store is located in the Oxford Point Shopping Center and will be serving up delicious bowls to customers from Fairless Hills, Yardley, Morrisville, Bristol, Levittown, Bensalem and Langhorne.
“We wanted to open our second location in Fairless Hills because we felt like Lower Bucks deserved more Playa Bowls! We want to create memorable experiences for our customers. From the moment you walk in, we want to share the electricity, excitement, and amazing healthy options with more of our community members,” explains Bronwyn, Playa Bowls Partner and a Pennsbury elementary school teacher.
In adherence with CDC and local government guidelines, Playa Bowls locations continue to offer limited indoor dining where allowed, take-out, no-contact delivery, and curbside pick-up in observance of social distancing until further notice.
The Playa Bowls concept is the vision of founders Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor -- both Jersey Shore natives and long time surfers. Abby grew up in Ocean Township surfing the beaches of Monmouth County, while Rob grew up surfing in Ocean County.
They were inspired by chasing summer on surf trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California and Hawaii. Almost every exotic surf town they visited offered their own unique version of an acai or pitaya bowl. So they decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own twist at home at the Jersey Shore.
They made a deal with the owner of the pizza shop they lived above on 8th Avenue in Belmar, NJ. They bought a blender, a patio table, a fridge and a freezer and set up a makeshift pop up stand on the sidewalk in front of the pizza shop. They spent a lot of time and effort telling their story and educating customers on the benefits of acai.
As word spread of this creative and intuitive pop up stand, more and more people stood in line on the side of Ocean Avenue to see what Playa Bowls was all about. Eventually Rob and Abby realized it was time to take their growing business to the next level. Today there are now close to 100 Playa Bowls nationwide.