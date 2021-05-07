YARDLEY >> The PNL C&E Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Piazza Nuova Lodge of Yardley, has awarded scholarships for 2021 to high school seniors graduating in June.
Despite the suspension of its regular lodge meeting schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lodge, through its Philanthropic Foundation, has continued its Annual Student Scholarship Awards Program.
Earlier in the year the Foundation submitted scholarship applications to local area high school counselors, and members of Lodge children and grandchildren advising that it was sponsoring scholarships for the year 2021 to high school seniors graduating in June that would attend college in the autumn.
Among other academic criteria factors considered, the PNL 2021 scholarship applicants were asked to write a 500- to 700-word essay as a requirement for participation in the competition.
Nine honorees, all Piazza Nuova Lodge family member students, were presented with certificates for outstanding academic achievement and a total of $8,000 in scholarship awards. The student honorees are: Reese Applebaum, Pennsbury High School; Aidan Colavita, Council Rock High School North; Emma Deroian, Monroe Township High School; Sophia DiNunzio, Paul VI High School; Rory Durbin, Randolph High School; Angelina Franco, William Tennent High School; Lucas Franco, Delsea Regional High School; Raphaela Peel, Pennsbury High School; and Cooper Jackson Wynn, Academy of the New Church.
The Piazza Nuova Lodge No. 2665 is a nonprofit filial Lodge of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. The Lodge promotes fraternity amongst members, and extends that fraternity to the community at large. In addition to our scholarship program, we conduct fundraisers and music concerts to help and support the many charities that we donate to on a national, state, and local community level.
For membership information contact Victor Brescia, Lodge President, at 215-493-4120.