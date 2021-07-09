YARDLEY BOROUGH >> On June 8 just before 8 p.m. an officer on patrol observed a motorist parked partially in the roadway in the 20 block of Canal Street honking a car horn repeatedly.
A further investigation led to probable cause that the woman was operating the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs. Additionally, the woman did not have a valid driver’s license.
The 49 year old woman from Philadelphia was arrested and charged, processed and released to a medical facility.
The woman is being charged with multiple DUI offenses and operating a motor vehicle without a license. The vehicle was impounded.
The matter is pending court action.