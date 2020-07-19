YARDLEY >> On July 16 an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street to investigated a rear-end motor vehicle accident.
An initial investigation determined that a Dodge Ram van had struck a Nissan Rouge Wagon in the rear. The operator of the van initially exited, but then fled after being advised of the police response.
Further investigation using corporate markings on the fleeing vehicle led to the identity of the suspect driver and physical evidence to support charges.
As a result, a 29 year old man from Philadelphia has been charged and the matter is pending court action.