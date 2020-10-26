YARDLEY BOROUGH >> Hundreds of of people in downtown Yardley received an unexpected surprise on October 21 in the form of free long-stemmed roses.
As part of the nationwide Petal It Forward campaign organized by the Society of American Florists (SAF) and supported locally by Ye Olde Yardley Florist, volunteers spread flowers and smiles from one end of Main Street to the other on an otherwise overcast midweek afternoon.
“It’s my absolute favorite day of the year,” said Noreen Gorka of Ye Olde Yardley Florist who has been a part of the mood-boosting effort from its inception six years ago. “It is amazing the reaction we get. We get tons of smiles, gratitude, and even hugs and tears,” she said. “Through the positive effects of flowers, we hope to make someone’s day brighter and provide a much-needed moment of joy amidst the craziness going on in the world,” she added.
Joining Gorka on the floral detail was David Appelbaum from Experience Yardley who spent the early afternoon
greeting people with a smile and handing out two long stemmed roses — one to keep and one to give away - outside of a busy La La Lobster.
“This is the first year Experience Yardley is taking part and we are happy to partner with Ye Olde Yardley Florist to hand out roses and to spread smiles,” said Appelbaum. “We like to not just expand what Experience Yardley does and is, but drive home the fact that economic impact and supporting our local businesses is a partnership between the profit and nonprofit sectors.”
One of the recipients of Appelbaum’s act of kindness said she’d be giving her second rose to a 92-year-old neighbor who just returned from rehabilitation.
“Maybe that flower is just one little thing she can enjoy,” said Appelbaum.
Gorka was later joined by Yardley Borough Police Chief Joseph Kelly and members of the Yardley Borough Police Department and Auxiliary Unit who handed out hundreds of additional flowers later in the afternoon, some to motorists sitting in traffic at the Main and Afton intersection.
In total, the petal crew spread 600 red, yellow, pink and salmon-colored roses throughout the community, all donated by Ye Olde Yardley Florist.
“They were thinking of canceling it this year, but with all the stress and anxiety everyone needs it,” said Gorka. “So we were thrilled when we learned they were going to hold it this year. Science has proven that flowers reduce stress and anxiety and make people happy. And we need that right now.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation released a tracking poll in July 2020, showing that most American adults — 53 percent — believe that the pandemic is taking a toll on their mental health.
In addition, a survey by Wakefield Research showed that pre-COVID, 68 percent of Americans experienced stress weekly, and 32 percent reported feeling stressed daily. It also showed that women are even more affected, with 25 percent reporting feeling stress multiple times a day.
Gorka says the original idea behind Petal It Forward’s ‘keep one, share one’ concept, which started in 2015, came after looking at statistics that showed while 80 percent of people reported receiving flowers makes them happy, even more, 88 percent, said that giving flowers makes them happy.
“We want to give people the chance to experience both,” said Gorka. “Just one blossom has the power to change someone’s day and make them smile every time they look at it for the whole week, or hopefully two!”
In addition to the research on stress, previous behavioral studies conducted by Rutgers and Harvard scientifically demonstrate the positive impact flowers have on emotional well-being.
A survey by SAF of 2,500 people throughout the U.S. revealed the many benefits of flowers, including the positive impact flowers have on one’s emotions and happiness, and backed up previous research studies on flowers conducted by Rutgers, Harvard and Texas A&M.
The following are highlights from SAF’s survey results:
· When it comes to happiness, it’s just as good to give flowers as it is to receive: 88 percent of Americans report that giving flowers makes them feel happy, while 80 percent reported that receiving flowers makes them feel happy.
· Just being around flowers improves your mood: 76 percent of Americans agree that having flowers in their home or office improves their mood.
· The best reason to receive flowers is “just because”: Women (92 percent) are more likely to agree with this, but the majority of men (three in four) also share this sentiment.
· Florists to the rescue! Nearly four in 10 Americans indicate florists have helped them in a past or current relationship; most frequently to say “I love you,” or schedule a surprise delivery.
“The impact of giving or receiving flowers is powerful and memorable,” said Gorka. “It can turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.”