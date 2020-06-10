PENNSBURY >> Three special events, including a flyover, played out on Wednesday (June 10) to mark what would have been Pennsbury High School's Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Falcon Field.
Organized by faculty, staff and administrators at PHS, the events were held with financial support from the PHS PTO and Student Council.
The day began with the delivery of gift bags containing a few surprise items and special messaging. They were hand-delivered to each senior's home before noon.
In the afternoon, a plane with a customized banner congratulating the graduates, flew over the entire Pennsbury School District (Tullytown, Falls, Yardley, Lower Makefield) between 1 and 3 p.m The plane displayed a special message as it criss-crossed its way over the four municipalities.
And in the evening at 6 p.m. a special, pre-taped broadcast was shown on the Pennsbury Cable TV Channel (Comcast 28 and Verizon 42) honoring the seniors and marking the date.
Plans are still taking shape for a live Commencement ceremony that administrators hope to host at Falcon Field later in July. More details will be forthcoming.