FALLSINGTON >> Dr. William J. Gretzula, the Superintendent of the Pennsbury School District is among nearly 20 superintendents from across the country being recognized for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.
The program, administered by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, is a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, the National School Boards Association, and business and corporate leaders. The master teachers and guest instructors have all been sitting superintendents and have demonstrable track records of success.
“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program is one of the best professional development experiences I’ve had as an educator,” said Dr. Gretzula. “I felt the program was so invaluable because it provided me with ample opportunities to work with like-minded peers from across the country who continue to demonstrate transformative leadership.
"We were able to share with, and learn from, one another in ways that pushed each other’s thinking and generated ideas to take the good work each of us were doing in our respective communities to a deeper level," Gretzula continued. "We were also led by outstanding facilitators who are experienced superintendents and served as optimistic role models and provided amazing resources that were easily transferable into our places of practice.
"As the nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this outstanding program, and I am grateful for the support of the Pennsbury Board of School Directors who invested in me and continue to support the leadership of the district,” said Gretzula.
“Excellence in leadership in our nation’s public schools has never been more vital to our children’s well-being,” said Daniel A. Domenech, AASA executive director. “The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program provides superintendents with opportunities to engage in a world-class professional learning opportunity. I am pleased to congratulate Superintendent Gretzula for completing the program.”
The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program sharpens the skills that successful superintendents identify as essential for leading in today’s complex and challenging education environment. The program was developed by superintendents, exclusively for superintendents, and is led by seasoned and successful superintendents.