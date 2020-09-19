PENNSBURY >> Pennsbury Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
School board President TR Kannan revealed the news at the outset of the September 17 school board meeting held via Zoom.
“This is a bit hard for me,” said Kannan, explaining that he had received a letter that morning from the superintendent announcing his plans to retire.
“While there will be much time between now and June to say our goodbyes, tonight I would just like to say thank you,” said Kannan. “Thank you Dr. Gretzula for your leadership of our district over these past four years and most importantly thank you for your leadership during this pandemic.”
Later in the meeting, under the personnel agenda, the school board voted unanimously - and with regret - to accept Gretzula’s retirement.
Gretzula, the former superintendent of the Bensalem Township School District and curriculum coordinator for the Upper Darby School District, was hired by the school board in May 2016 and began his new job as Pennsbury’s superintendent of schools in July 2016. He replaced Dr. Kevin McHugh who retired at the end of the 2015-16 school year.
“I’ve been dealing with a few personal medical issues since January that won’t be life-threatening, but they will certainly require some life changes,” said Gretzula. “And that’s given me time to reflect on the past, but more importantly forced me to consider the future.
“That is why I submitted the letter to Mr. Kannan this morning stating that I plan to retire as superintendent from the state of Pennsylvania at the conclusion of this school year,” said Gretzula.
The superintendent said he “wanted to provide notice so that the board would have ample time to select an appropriate successor. And obviously I look forward to supporting a smooth transition.
“I want nothing but the best for the Pennsbury Community,” said Gretzula. “It is truly an honor to serve the Pennsbury community and I will treasure the remaining months that I have in so doing.”
Gretzula’s tenure at Pennsbury has been filled with challenges, including internal personnel issues within his administrative cabinet, a sharply divided school board that almost led to his departure as superintendent in 2018 and most recently with the pandemic, which has ratcheted up the stress levels on school administrators, teachers, parents and students.
“For close to 4 1/2 years it’s been a blessing in many ways to partner with the talented administrators and educators and support personnel who comprise nearly 1700 staff members of one of the larger and more successful school districts in the state of Pennsylvania,” Gretzula said this week. “I look back with pride on several initiatives that will position our students for future success in our schools and, more importantly, in society.”
Those initiatives included the implementation of the one-to-one Chromebook program, which saw the distribution of Chromebooks to district students, and the creation and hiring of a new director of equity, diversity and education.
“There are many other accomplishments that we have shared collectively in the last four and a half years,” said Gretzula. “You don’t get to decide how you’ll be remembered. Trust me when I say I will look back on my time in Pennsbury as some of my favorite years in education.
“I would be remiss to also not reflect on our collaborative process and our response while navigating this pandemic,” he said. “I’m part of an amazingly talented team of school leaders who tirelessly give of themselves to support students, especially from March through June during the emergency school closure. They have also remained steadfast in the development of plans for this school year that, first and foremost, ensured the health and safety of all members of our school community.
“We recognize these decisions have not been popular for all,” he continued, “but I appreciate our team’s steadfast commitment to doing what they believe is right and I also appreciate the time, energy and deep reflection that the school board provided throughout the past six months in supporting the decision-making process. It has been hard, but we’ve been in it together. Thank you for that,” he said.
Gretzula is in the second year of a four and a half year contract with the district which extended to June 30, 2023.