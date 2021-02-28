PENNSBURY >> Four district students were honored with LYFT character awards at the February meeting of the Pennsbury School Board.
In conjunction with the district’s ongoing character education initiative, students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels are spotlighted each month throughout the school year for possessing positive character assets.
The awards were announced by school board member Gary Sanderson and Steve Wittekind, pastoral intern at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Fairless Hills, during the school board’s monthly Zoom meeting. Faith Presbyterian is sponsoring the LYFT Character Awards, which come with a monetary donation.
For the month of February, students Sophia Santiago, Jack Laderman, Takearah Brown, and Andrew Banas were recognized for exemplifying the trait of “Cooperation.”
“This award recognizes the recipient as one who places a high value on working together with others,” said Sanderson. “When asked, he or she gladly engages in team projects and always follows directions. He or she will seek out assistance to overcome a problem or accomplish a task, but always does his or her part. They openly share both effort and credit for accomplishments.”
Banas, a fifth grader from Quarry Hill Elementary School, was nominated by his teacher Kimberly Walter.
According to Walter, Andrew is a very tech-savvy student who is an immense help to his class. He enjoys solving technological problems and glitches that the class may encounter while working online.
Andrew will search Google for solutions and give step-by-step instructions to his peers (and his teacher on occasion) to correct issues.
He also enjoys being a “tester” for new websites and assignments and will give feedback if he feels something is too difficult or needs clarification.
“Andrew is extremely cooperative and wants to help everyone be successful with their work,” says Walter.
Brown, a fifth grader at Penn Valley Elementary School, was nominated by teacher Jennifer Gatt.
According to Gatt, Takearah has been incredibly cooperative in the virtual learning environment. She always has her camera on and will often hold up materials as directions are being given, in order to help her classmates have a visual and know what is needed for class that day.
She worked in a breakout room to help another student who didn’t understand a concept. Takearah did an excellent job of teaching her peer, not just telling him how to do the page.
She also uses the chat function to appropriately encourage other students as the teacher is presenting the lesson.
“Takearah helps build connections and community in the virtual classroom during this challenging time,” says Gatt.
Sophia Santiago, a seventh grader at Charles Boehm Middle School, was nominated by counselor Donna Bradshaw and teachers Anita Quinn and Colleen Veitz.
Her teachers and counselor say that Sophia approaches each day with wonder and admiration. She values the time she has in class and looks forward to activities that allow her to engage with her classmates.
She is an active participant in Ms. Bradshaw’s Face2Face group and always goes out of her way to interact with others in the group.
She exemplifies a student who is open, empathetic, and caring. Her most admirable quality is her kind, cooperative ability to work with all students.
Also at the middle school level, Jack Laderman, a sixth grade at William Penn Middle School, was nominated by teacher Katelyn Hornung.
Hornung says that Jack is an exceptionally bright student who works hard and never gives up.
Jack is always the first to volunteer when offered the opportunity to work with a partner or in a small group. He works well with others and often takes on a leadership role. And he politely keeps his group on task, but takes care not to upset or hurt the feelings of others.
He takes the time to offer his classmates suggestions, not commands, and he offers praise as well as helpful feedback to guide his group members to success.
LYFT, an acronym that stands for Lower Makefield, Yardley, Falls and Tullytown, is a volunteer community coalition made up of individuals from all parts of the community to support and strengthen the youth and families of the Pennsbury School District.
Its mission is to create a more positive community environment where youth are safe and can thrive by working to reduce the risks that confront youth such as bullying, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, school violence and delinquency. The coalition also provides support for parents and recognizes students who demonstrate positive character.