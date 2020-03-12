PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School District has announced that all schools will be closed for students on Friday, March 13 for deep cleaning and instructional planning should the district need to close for an extended period in the future.
Elementary conferences are cancelled. The KidsCare Day Off Program is also cancelled.
All faculty and staff - including support staff - should report to their regularly-scheduled buildings or departments.
And all after school and evening activities are cancelled in all buildings on Friday and Saturday.
NOTE: SATs will be held as scheduled on Saturday.