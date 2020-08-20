Pennsbury Awarded Substantial Grant from PCCD
Funds to Support Remote Learning Needs Related to COVID-19
(FALLSINGTON >>Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Elizabeth Aldridge, Director of Student Services, and Afton Elementary teacher, Katie Bolger, Pennsbury has been awarded a $533,857 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
The PCCD made the funding available “to support COVID-19-related health and safety needs.”
The funds will be used to support distance learning for all Pennsbury students.
The grant will assist the District in purchasing additional Chromebooks so that every student can have access to a device during the period of remote learning and beyond. The funds will also be used to provide additional curricular resources for students and teachers.
"This grant will support our efforts to provide a device for every student while freeing up other District funds to purchase health and safety supplies, such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and cleaning materials to protect our school community," said Dr. Aldridge.
Bolger thanked the PCCD, as well. "The generous support of the Commission will assist our school district in preparing to support students for the coming school year."