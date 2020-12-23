FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury Board of School Directors, working in cooperation with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, is entering into a search for a new Superintendent of Schools.
As part of the process, the school board is interested in hearing from the Pennsbury community regarding the strengths, challenges, goals and personal attributes that will help determine the candidate who will be the best fit for the district.
Between now and 11:59 p.m. on January 11, the community is encouraged to participate in a Superintendent Search Survey, which will take about five minutes to complete.
The link to the survey can be found on the front page of the Pennsbury School District website - www.PennsburySD.org - or you can access the survey directly at https://BCIU.formstack.com/forms/pennsburysuperintendentsearch2020
All responses are anonymous and confidential. The Board of School Directors request that residents respond only once to the survey.