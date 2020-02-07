FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Feb. 6 voted to fill two vacancies on the nine-member school board.
Filling the Region 2 vacancy created by the resignation of John Palmer, who accepted an appointment to the Falls Township Board of Supervisors, is Michael Pallotta. The Region 3 vacancy, created by the resignation of Nancy Lawson, will be filled by former Region 3 School Director Howard Goldberg. Both terms will run through November 2021.
Pallotta served as a member of the Bucks County Technical High School Authority as a representative of the Pennsbury School District from January 2015 through 2018.
A resident of Pennsbury for more than 30 years, Pallotta is an electrical foreman and project manager for Palman Electric. He plans and implements multi-million dollar projects in his current position, and also oversees reviews of operational costs and practices.
Pallotta is a graduate of Bristol Borough High School and received his journeyman electrical license from the Bucks County Technical High School.
Goldberg served previously as a Pennsbury School Director from December 2005 to December 2013 and temporarily filled a board vacancy from March 2015 to December 2015.
His work as a board member included service on the Budget, Facilities, Revenue Development and Wellness committees, as well as contract negotiations, curriculum renewal, faculty and administrative appointments, technology upgrades, and expanding public access to Board activities.
Goldberg is a tax attorney and partner at Pepper Hamilton LLP in Philadelphia. He earned his law degree at the New York University School of Law and also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Haverford College.
Dr. William Gretzula, Pennsbury Superintendent, commented, “On behalf of the administrative team, we look forward to partnering with our two new Board members, as well as the entire Board, to successfully accomplish the District’s annual goals and the strategies incorporated in the recently-approved, three-year Comprehensive Plan.”