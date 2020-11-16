FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board has announced the resignation of Region 3 school director, Christian Schwartz.
"The Board wishes Mr. Schwartz well and appreciates his five years of service to his Pennsbury constituents," said a statement released by the school board.
Region 3 residents interested in applying to fill this vacancy are invited to submit a resume and cover letter by noon on November 25 to Christopher M. Berdnik, Board Secretary, at cberdnik@pennsburysd.org.
The term for this appointment will run through November 2023.
Region Three, or the middle region, includes parts of Falls and Lower Makefield townships.
During his tenure on the Pennsbury School Board, Schwartz has served as the leader of the district's facilities committee and as the district's representative to the Lower Bucks County Technical High School.
Schwartz, the owner of Stoney Hill Electric, lives in Lower Makefield with his wife and children. He is a graduate of Bristol High School, the Bucks County Technical High School and the Rupert Jahn Trade School.