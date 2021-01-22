FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School Board on Jan. 21 appointed Corinne Lyczkowski as Assistant Principal at Pennsbury High School, effective February 2.
The opening was created in July 2020, when Dr. Cherrissa Gibson, formerly an Assistant Principal at PHS, was selected by the Board to serve as the District’s first Director of Equity, Diversity, and Education.
The Assistant Principal position remained vacant for the high school’s first semester due to the switch to fully-remote learning and suspension of athletics, allowing for a temporary redistribution of some administrative work.
As an Assistant Principal, Lyczkowski’s duties will include staff evaluation, supervision, and development; evaluation and administration of instructional and educational programs; budget implementation and management; assisting with the master schedule; office management; organization of student activities; student discipline; and attendance.
"On behalf of the entire high school administration, I am happy to welcome Ms. Lyczkowski to our team,” said Lisa Becker, Principal at Pennsbury High School West. “Her experienced skill set and warm personality are great assets, and her perspective as a Pennsbury educator will be beneficial as she carries out her new responsibilities."
In January 2019, Ms. Lyczkowski was named Acting Assistant Principal at PHS for the second semester of that academic year. From September 2018 to January 2019, she served as an Administrative Intern at PHS East after a year-long assignment as an Administrative Intern at Charles Boehm Middle School. Previously, Ms. Lyczkowski was a secondary English teacher and building chairperson for the department at Charles Boehm. She joined Pennsbury in 2014 after teaching middle school English for two years in Boca Raton, Florida.
Ms. Lyczkowski earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and a K-12 Principal’s certificate at Gwynedd Mercy University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary English Education from Millersville University.