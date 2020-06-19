FALLSINGTON >> During the public school board meeting held June 18, the Pennsbury Board of School Directors appointed a new director of facilities, a new director of technology, an acting administrator for Afton Elementary School, and an administrative intern for William Penn Middle School.
Director of Facilities
Timothy Holman was selected to be the district’s new director of facilities, effective on or before July 24. Holman will replace Michael Dumin, who is retiring from Pennsbury in late July.
Holman is coming to Pennsbury from the School District of Philadelphia, where he has served as director of facilities management and services since 2019. Prior to that position, Holman was assistant director of operations for the School District of Philadelphia, and previously served in a variety of capacities in operations and facilities management for that school district.
“The entire interview committee was impressed with Mr. Holman’s work ethic, knowledge, and skills that led to his success in advancing up the organizational ladder in Philadelphia,” said Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula. “Further, his current supervisor referred to him as ‘a man of core values who has intelligence plus character. He leans on his experience and has been a great collaborator with colleagues at all levels of the organization."
"The committee also recognized his financial experience, managing a department budget of approximately $75 million," Gretzula continued. "Mr. Holman has 19 facilities area coordinators who report to him daily and he has supported their success by offering practical and timely training programs to empower his team. We look forward to drawing upon all of that experience.”
Holman is currently in the process of concluding a program to obtain a certificate in Global Leadership from the Wharton School of Business, and he also holds numerous certifications and licenses related to facilities, operations, and project management.
As the director of facilities in Pennsbury, Holman will report to Chief Financial Officer Christopher Berdnik and serve as a member of the Superintendent’s Cabinet. He will be responsible for supervising a staff of nearly 200 employees in maintaining more than two million square feet of building space. Holman will also be responsible for long-range facilities planning, including capital investment, design, bidding, and construction.
The cirector of facilities oversees all aspects of environmental safety in Pennsbury, plus mail operations, field and facility usage, and professional service and maintenance contracts.
Director of Technology
The Pennsbury School Board appointed Timothy McCleary to serve as the District’s new director of technology, effective later this summer, upon release from his current employer. McCleary will replace outgoing director, Brad McCormick, who elected to return to his previous role as supervisor of educational technology.
McCleary joins Pennsbury after serving as the assistant director (and previously, as the supervisor) of technology for the Cheltenham School District since 2009. Prior to that position, he was the lead network/desktop support specialist in the technology department at Bensalem Township School District, and previously worked as a connection technician for Dynamic Digital Services and as a network engineer for the Journal Register Company.
Board President T.R. Kannan was impressed with McCleary’s solid infrastructure background, his creative solutions, and his calm personality. The entire committee was impressed with Mr. McCleary’s experience with 1:1 initiatives, expanding internet access, promoting network security, and budget management.
Superintendent Dr. William Gretzula added, “Tim and I had the pleasure of working together over a decade ago in Bensalem and I look forward to partnering with him again on behalf of the Pennsbury School District community.”
As the Director of Technology, McCleary will report to Superintendent Dr. William J. Gretzula and serve as a member of the Superintendent’s Cabinet. The Director of Technology is responsible for the leadership, planning, coordination, communication, evaluation, and monitoring of the District’s technology programs, including the student information and business function systems; Pennsylvania assessments, reporting, and compliance systems, including PIMS, PVAAS, Compass, Cognos, and TIMS; network supervision and management; technical support for end users; training program development and implementation; instructional delivery systems; hardware and software acquisitions, training, and maintenance; instructional and management technology planning; budget preparation, management, and control; and supervision of IT department staff.
McCleary holds a Master’s degree in information technology leadership from La Salle University and earned his Bachelor’s degree in computer science from Millersville University.
Acting Administrator, Afton Elementary School
Jeanmarie McGinley was appointed to be the Acting Principal at Afton Elementary School for the 2020-21 academic year. She will be replacing Dr. Joseph Masgai, who was selected to serve for a one-year term as a resident ambassador in the U.S. Department of Education School Ambassador Fellowship Program in Washington, D.C.
As the acting administrator at Afton, McGinley will report to Michele Spack, Director of Elementary Education, for the general administration of Afton Elementary. Her duties will include staff evaluation, supervision and development, evaluation and administration of the instructional and educational programs, scheduling, organization of student activities, student discipline, financial management, facilities management, coordination of transportation, office management, and partnering with parents.
Most recently, McGinley has served as an educational technology administrative intern in the Pennsbury Technology Department since 2018, specializing in assisting faculty and administrators at the elementary level. From 2007-2018, she was an elementary school teacher in Pennsbury, also serving as a math specialist at Quarry Hill Elementary School.
“Ms. McGinley will do a wonderful job filling in for Dr. Masgai during his one-year absence,” said Ms. Spack. “She has served in a variety of positions within the Pennsbury School District. Her strong background in curriculum and technology will serve the students, staff, and community well. Ms. McGinley is well-known and highly respected by the staff at Afton, who are already familiar with her through her role over the past two years as a member of the technology team. I am excited to work with her in this new role and confident that she will provide great leadership for the Afton school community. I know she is excited to work with Dr. Masgai before he departs for Washington, D.C., and she will provide a smooth transition for all.”
McGinley earned her Master’s degree in educational leadership from Scranton University, also gaining a certificate in administration from Scranton. Prior to that, McGinley earned a Master’s degree in elementary education from Holy Family University. She is an ISTE certified educator.
Administrative Intern, William Penn Middle School
Maria Gregory was re-appointed to serve as an administrative intern at William Penn Middle School, where she served previously in the same position during the spring of 2019 and throughout the 2019-20 academic year.
As an administrative intern at William Penn Middle School, Gregory reports to Principal Christopher Becker and assistant principal Dr. Michael Hogan. She will be responsible for assisting with the general administration of the middle school. Duties include the evaluation and administration of the instructional and educational programs, scheduling, office management, organizing of student activities, special education support, student discipline, professional development, and other responsibilities as assigned.
"Ms. Gregory has been a valuable team player at William Penn during the past year and a half, and we are delighted she will be returning to work with us again this year,” said Principal Christopher Becker. “She has gotten to know the staff and the students of William Penn and is very well liked. To have Ms. Gregory continuing in her role as administrative intern will be beneficial to all."
Previously, Gregory had been the reading specialist at Charles Boehm Middle School since 2013. From 1999-2013, she served as a classroom teacher in various grade levels at Afton Elementary. Gregory holds a K-12 Principal Certificate from Gwynedd Mercy University, a Master’s degree in education with reading specialist certification from Holy Family University, and a Bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Delaware.