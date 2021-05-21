PENNSBURY >> Following an interview process of internal candidates, the Pennsbury School Board on May 20 appointed Dr. Theresa Ricci to serve as Interim Superintendent of Schools for the month of July.
Dr. William Gretzula will be retiring on June 30, 2021. And Dr. Thomas Smith, Pennsbury’s newly appointed Superintendent, will begin his tenure as superintendent beginning in August 2021.
"I am honored to be selected by the Board to serve our community as the Interim Superintendent," said Dr. Ricci. "The focus of my work leading up to the arrival of Dr. Smith on August 1 will be to collaborate with our talented administrative team and our Board to establish a pathway for success in the coming school year. I am excited to engage with stakeholders and provide leadership in anticipation of the 2021-22 school year."
Dr. Ricci has served as the director of secondary education since 2018 for the district. She also has served as the principal of Charles Boehm Middle School, and assistant principal of the Pennswood Middle School. She began her tenure in the district in 2004 as a social studies teacher.
Dr. Ricci is a graduate of Boston College, The College of New Jersey, the University of Pennsylvania and received her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Gwynedd Mercy University.
The Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU), Bucks County’s Educational Service Agency, served as the facilitator for the process at the request of the Pennsbury School Board. The service was provided by the Bucks IU to the Pennsbury School District at no cost.