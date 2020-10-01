PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School District is reconsidering its decision to delay in-person instructional until February 2021.
In a letter sent to the community, board President TR Kannan said this week that after trying the remote model for three weeks, it is apparent while the model is working for many families, it may not be the right option for others.
“These concerns have prompted the Board and the administration to enter into serious discussions, over the last several days, about reconsidering the decision to delay an in-person instructional option,” wrote Kannan.
The school board president said discussions are underway between the board and the administration to prepare a plan for a phased reopening of schools earlier than scheduled.
“Initially, we will focus on specific specialized learning populations across the District, followed by our youngest learners,” he said.
“There are various aspects involved in planning and safely reopening schools,” he continued. “We will continue to keep our families and staff fully informed as these plans take shape.”
According to Kannan, specific details will be shared publicly beginning with the Board Facilities and Education Committees this week and with the Finance Committee next week, with a final vote taking place at the October 15 Board Action meeting. Details on each meeting will be communicated.
“We recognize that everyone's needs are different and have heard several concerns around social and emotional needs, financial burdens, and educational and developmental setbacks during the opening weeks of our remote learning program,” said Kannan.
On August 20, the Board voted to roll out a fully-remote learning program and delay the inperson opening of school until the end of the 2nd marking period, January 29, 2021, for all students.
Kannan said that decision was influenced by concerns around health and safety, uncertainty on the direction of future infection rates, and the District’s ability to mobilize and execute multiple educational models.
A singular focus on the remote learning platform was crucial to ensure a robust educational program that would be essential in case of emergency shutdown, similar to the one the district faced in the spring of 2020, he said.
A solid remote learning model would also ensure the School District’s budget and existing services are not impacted due to students moving to cyber charter schools, according to Kannan.
“We recognize that everyone's needs are different and have heard several concerns around social and emotional needs, financial burdens, and educational and developmental setbacks during the opening weeks of our remote learning program,” he said.
“Of course, health and safety will continue to be a priority and any reopening of schools will be contingent upon meeting specific thresholds. A chart, from the PA Department of Education that will be used to guide us, is shown here - along with current numbers for the county and our local area.”