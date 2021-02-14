FALLSINGTON >> Pennsbury Pre-K Counts is accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.
The Pennsbury program is open to 3 and 4 year olds who qualify based on family income.
Students must be age 4 by September 1, 2021 in order to be eligible for the 4 year old program, or age 3 by September 1, 2021 in order to be eligible for the 3 year old program.
Quality pre-kindergarten can give a child a strong start in school and in life. Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts provides free half-day or full-day pre-kindergarten for at-risk children throughout Pennsylvania.
Bucks County has six Pre-K Counts grants from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Those grants allow families with children (ages three and four years on or before September 1) to apply for entry in a high quality, half-day or full-day pre-school program at no cost to the family.
For more information about the program, visit: www.pennsburysd.org/Pre-KCounts.aspx