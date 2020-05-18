(FALLSINGTON >> The Pennsbury School District has been named a 2020 National District of Character by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in the nation's schools and communities,
In addition, Afton, Edgewood, Fallsington, Oxford Valley and Quarry Hill elementary schools and Pennwood and William Penn middle schools have been named 2020 National Schools of Character.
These designations renewed the National District and School distinctions for these seven schools and the district as a whole since they were first named in 2015. Pennsbury was the only school district named this year in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“I could not be more proud of this designation, especially at this time when the School District’s care and concern for our community were highlighted among our strengths,” said Dr. Theresa Ricci, the Director of Secondary Education who oversaw the submission process this year.
Character.org once again recognizes these schools for demonstrating their use of character development to drive a positive impact on academics, student behavior, and school climate. Earlier this year, Character.org designated Pennsbury a Pennsylvania State District of Character and all seven of these schools were also named Pennsylvania Schools of Character. In 2019, Charles Boehm Middle School was re-named both a State and National School of Character, as well, as that school had spearheaded the effort back in 2014. All other remaining schools in the district will hold their 2016 designations for one more year.
The Schools of Character program is not a competition — but rather an opportunity to go through a rigorous process of feedback and coaching, as well as recognition for growth and excellence in the area of character development through Character.org’s 11 Principles of Effective Character Education framework.
Pennsbury and each of the seven 2020 schools will hold the designation for five years. And Character.org will showcase the District and these schools in an annual publication and on its website. The schools have also earned the right to use the National Schools of Character name and logo.
Character.org will honor Pennsbury and these seven schools at the National Forum on Character Education, to be held later this year. Visit www.character.org to learn more about the National Forum, the Schools of Character program, and the 2020 national designees.
